Report: Apple Considers Adding Second Camera to Delayed iPhone Air 2

Apple's reported delay of the second-generation iPhone Air will be used to work on a redesign of the device that could include a second rear camera, according to a news brief from The Information.



A redesign that includes a second camera is said to be one way that Apple thinks it can address user complaints that the iPhone Air, while an impressive design feat, has led to too many hardware compromises, especially given the high price tag.

Apple priced it starting at $999, and that appears to have put off customers, leading to reports of poor sales and manufacturing cuts. The ‌iPhone Air‌ is only $100 cheaper than the $1,099 iPhone 17 Pro, which has a triple-lens rear camera and much better battery life. Adding a second camera to the ultra-slim device would also make it look more feature-equivalent to the standard iPhone 18 and therefore more appealing to consumers.

The report claims that some Apple engineers want to release the redesigned version with a second camera in spring 2027, which is when Apple is expected to release the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, as part of a new split launch cycle. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and an all-new foldable iPhone are expected to launch in fall 2026, which was when the iPhone Air 2 was originally expected. The Information reported on the delay earlier this week.

The report seemingly corroborates a leak out of China last week that claimed Apple's second iPhone Air model is in development and could feature two rear cameras instead of one, with a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera joining the existing 48MP Fusion Main camera. Multiple technologies are housed in the plateau of the iPhone Air to maximize space for the battery, so Apple would presumably need to redesign the internals considerably to fit in another camera.

Previous reports have said Apple's work on a second-generation version of the ‌iPhone Air‌ is aimed at reducing the weight, adding vapor chamber cooling, and improving the battery capacity.