Report: Apple Considers Adding Second Camera to Delayed iPhone Air 2

Apple's reported delay of the second-generation iPhone Air will be used to work on a redesign of the device that could include a second rear camera, according to a news brief from The Information.

A redesign that includes a second camera is said to be one way that Apple thinks it can address user complaints that the iPhone Air, while an impressive design feat, has led to too many hardware compromises, especially given the high price tag.

Apple priced it starting at $999, and that appears to have put off customers, leading to reports of poor sales and manufacturing cuts. The ‌iPhone Air‌ is only $100 cheaper than the $1,099 iPhone 17 Pro, which has a triple-lens rear camera and much better battery life. Adding a second camera to the ultra-slim device would also make it look more feature-equivalent to the standard iPhone 18 and therefore more appealing to consumers.

The report claims that some Apple engineers want to release the redesigned version with a second camera in spring 2027, which is when Apple is expected to release the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, as part of a new split launch cycle. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and an all-new foldable iPhone are expected to launch in fall 2026, which was when the iPhone Air 2 was originally expected. The Information reported on the delay earlier this week.

The report seemingly corroborates a leak out of China last week that claimed Apple's second iPhone Air model is in development and could feature two rear cameras instead of one, with a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera joining the existing 48MP Fusion Main camera. Multiple technologies are housed in the plateau of the iPhone Air to maximize space for the battery, so Apple would presumably need to redesign the internals considerably to fit in another camera.

Previous reports have said Apple's work on a second-generation version of the ‌iPhone Air‌ is aimed at reducing the weight, adding vapor chamber cooling, and improving the battery capacity.

Top Rated Comments

MGrayson3 Avatar
MGrayson3
33 minutes ago at 03:42 am
I love my Air. Only a Wide (macro) camera and second speaker would make it perfect. Many years of Pro Max. Tired of brick. Tried a Pro. Smaller, still a brick. Went to Air. Perfect.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
33 minutes ago at 03:42 am
They should consider canceling it
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gop79 Avatar
gop79
37 minutes ago at 03:39 am
I genuinely think the first gen Air is a really good phone. As technology allows, it’ll only get better, and looking forward to seeing where Apple goes with it (so long as it isn’t scrapped).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uacd Avatar
uacd
32 minutes ago at 03:43 am
Unless it is a 4x telephoto won’t even look at it. I don’t want or need ultrawide, macro is a stupid reason to include it, better to have actually close focusing main camera. It is high time for Apple to do something to their obsolete lens system that still allows lots of flares, doesn’t focus close and protrudes a lot from all devices
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnnyenv Avatar
johnnyenv
29 minutes ago at 03:47 am
Maybe just maybe they should price it correctly
Like £699.. Seeing as it's below the base model (really).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thelion7 Avatar
thelion7
22 minutes ago at 03:54 am

Personally, I think the iPhone Air has the potential to be a fantastic phone.

However, it's main caveats render it as terrible value for the £999 price tag.

In my opinion, they should re-engineer it to do the following

1. Give it a second camera, even just matching the two cameras on the standard 17 models.

2. Stereo Speakers, they don't have to sound as full as the 17/17 Pro speakers (because physics) but at least have the phone deliver it's audio over 2-channels. Hardware physically limited to Mono audio shouldn't exist in 2025.

3. If they can utilise additional battery tech (Think high density cells are already in use) then do that too.

4. Drop the price to £899 for base model, that's £100 more than the base 17 and would mean half the price gap between the standard 17 and Air (depending on chosen storage)

I feel a £100 premium on thinness is easier to swallow than £200.



However, failing on being able to do any of this, Apple should discontinue the 16E and replace it with the Air and price match it.

Basically, Apple need to understand you can't get away with charging more for less. Thinness is nice but not worth the limitations overall.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
