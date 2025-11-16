Here's What Might Happen to Apple Fitness+ After Being 'Under Review'

Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple Fitness+ was "under review," and now he has elaborated on the future of the workout service.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said that Apple Fitness+ may be merged into a broader new Apple Health+ service launching next year. If so, he said that Apple Fitness+ would no longer be available as a standalone subscription service.

Apple Health+ will also feature an AI-based health coach that offers nutrition planning and medical suggestions, according to Gurman's previous reporting.

Apple Fitness+ launched in 2020. The service offers a library of trainer-led workout and meditation videos in Apple's Fitness app, across the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. In the U.S., the service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Apple Fitness+ is also available as part of the Apple One Premier bundle, with U.S. pricing set at $37.95 per month. Gurman said there is a possibility that Apple will start letting customers pick and choose the services they want in an Apple One bundle in the future, and this might result in Apple Fitness+ remaining available as a standalone service.