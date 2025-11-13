iPhone 16e Has Apparently 'Failed' Just Like iPhone Air

Apple's entry-level iPhone 16e model is selling poorly, just like the iPhone Air, according to an Asia-based leaker.

iPhone 16e Feature
The Weibo user known as "Fixed Focus Digital" said that the ‌iPhone 16e‌ is not selling well and the attempt at delivering a popular, low-cost iPhone has "failed." That being said, both models are expected to see successors. The ‌iPhone‌ 17e is expected to debut in the spring of 2026, while the ‌iPhone Air‌ 2 is likely to arrive at a later date owing to a delay. Meanwhile, demand for the iPhone 17 lineup continues to surge, with production orders increasing.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ was introduced earlier this year, offering the A18 chip, an OLED display, the C1 modem, a 48-megapixel camera, and more, for $599. There have been few reports about its sales performance until now.

On the other hand, the ‌iPhone Air‌ is widely reported to have seen low demand. All production is expected to stop by the end of this month. There were plans for a second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ that would be released alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in September 2026, but The Information says Apple has decided to delay the fall 2026 launch.

The ‌iPhone‌ 17e is expected to feature the A19 chip and potentially the Dynamic Island. The ‌iPhone Air‌ 2 is rumored to offer an additional rear camera, a larger battery, and a vapor-chamber for cooling. Apple is seemingly hoping that these enhancements will help lift sales.

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
28 minutes ago at 04:48 am
A budget phone priced too high failed?!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Seanm87 Avatar
Seanm87
29 minutes ago at 04:47 am
Can’t wait for the it’s because it’s not a mini comments
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ginkobiloba Avatar
ginkobiloba
13 minutes ago at 05:03 am

It will keep failing, they are not getting, one of the most important feature for any phone is display size. Instead of larger screen in Air they put smaller one. though, its not small by a mile, but its smaller. that enough to prove that theres something bigger and better. what a let down. Smaller display phones are done, its distant past, its history. so much you do on the phone, that even small increment in display is a big feature.
Not everyone wants to walk around looking like this

Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
26 minutes ago at 04:50 am
No surprise there; these are corporate phones. Very few regular users are interested in these.

My company went from the SE 2022, which I still have, to the 16e. That's the only phone they offer.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hoodlum90 Avatar
hoodlum90
24 minutes ago at 04:52 am
The iPhone 17 is so much better than 16e, even with the price difference. The 16e sales must have fallen off a cliff after the 17 was announced. I doubt that Apple will do enough with the 17e to change that.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
17 minutes ago at 04:59 am
So people prefer Apple's more expensive iPhones over their cheaper models?

Seems like a happy problem to have.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
