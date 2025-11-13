iPhone 16e Has Apparently 'Failed' Just Like iPhone Air

Apple's entry-level iPhone 16e model is selling poorly, just like the iPhone Air, according to an Asia-based leaker.



The Weibo user known as "Fixed Focus Digital" said that the ‌iPhone 16e‌ is not selling well and the attempt at delivering a popular, low-cost iPhone has "failed." That being said, both models are expected to see successors. The ‌iPhone‌ 17e is expected to debut in the spring of 2026, while the ‌iPhone Air‌ 2 is likely to arrive at a later date owing to a delay. Meanwhile, demand for the iPhone 17 lineup continues to surge, with production orders increasing.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ was introduced earlier this year, offering the A18 chip, an OLED display, the C1 modem, a 48-megapixel camera, and more, for $599. There have been few reports about its sales performance until now.

On the other hand, the ‌iPhone Air‌ is widely reported to have seen low demand. All production is expected to stop by the end of this month. There were plans for a second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ that would be released alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in September 2026, but The Information says Apple has decided to delay the fall 2026 launch.

The ‌iPhone‌ 17e is expected to feature the A19 chip and potentially the Dynamic Island. The ‌iPhone Air‌ 2 is rumored to offer an additional rear camera, a larger battery, and a vapor-chamber for cooling. Apple is seemingly hoping that these enhancements will help lift sales.