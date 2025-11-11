New HomePod Mini Coming Soon With These Features

Apple is expected to announce a new HomePod mini imminently, headlining with new chips. Here are all of the new features we're expecting.



The second-generation ‌HomePod mini‌ is highly likely to contain a more up-to-date chip for more advanced computational audio and improved responsiveness. The current ‌HomePod mini‌ is equipped with the Apple Watch Series 5's S5 chip from 2019. Apple is likely to opt for the S9 chip, which was a considerable leap forward in terms of performance, or one of its derivatives such as the S10, which is a more compact iteration of the S9.

The S5 chip in the ‌HomePod mini‌ is derived from Apple's A12 Bionic architecture but runs at lower clock speeds and is tuned for always-on, low-power operation, making it well-suited for tasks like Siri processing and real-time audio tuning. In contrast, the S9 and S10 chips are based on the A13 chip, offering higher CPU and GPU performance, a more advanced Neural Engine, and greater efficiency per watt.

The new ‌HomePod mini‌ will be equipped with the N1 Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is much faster and has lower latency compared to the current ‌HomePod mini‌'s Wi-Fi 4 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6E extends the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 to the 6 GHz band, enabling faster wireless speeds and reduced signal interference with a compatible router.

Apple could also bring its second-generation Ultra Wideband chip to the ‌HomePod mini‌ for a more reliable and lower-latency Handoff experience. The chip debuted in 2023's iPhone 15 lineup. If present, the chip should allow far more precise spatial awareness than the current model, allowing it to detect the exact position and orientation of nearby devices within a few centimeters.

New color options are also highly likely, but specific finishes are not yet known other than red, which was reportedly in testing. The current ‌HomePod mini‌ comes in Blue, Yellow, Midnight, Orange, and White.

Gurman says that, just like the next-generation Apple TV, the new ‌HomePod mini‌ "will be built with Apple's new smart home ecosystem in mind." It is unclear if the next ‌HomePod mini‌ will have ‌Siri‌ improvements. Unlike Apple's long-rumored smart home hub product, the new ‌HomePod mini‌ is not expected to get Apple Intelligence support.

Recently, Apple retailer B&H started listing all ‌HomePod mini‌ models as discontinued. Some other retailers are also listing the ‌HomePod mini‌ as out of stock or on backorder, which suggests that a refresh is set to take place soon. Gurman believes that a new ‌HomePod mini‌ "shouldn't be far off" amid tightening inventory and planned Apple Store refreshes.