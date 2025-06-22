iPhone Reportedly Moving to All-Screen Design in Two Stages

Apple has long been working towards an iPhone with an all-screen design, and it might finally achieve the feat in a few more years from now.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple will shrink the size of the Dynamic Island on new iPhone models released next year. A year after that, he expects Apple to release a redesigned 20th-anniversary iPhone model.

Gurman has previously said that the 20th-anniversary iPhone will feature curved glass edges, extraordinarily slim bezels, and a truly edge-to-edge screen with no cutout. It would be the first iPhone model with a truly seamless, all-screen design.

Last month, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that next year's iPhone 18 Pro models would feature under-screen Face ID. He said that the devices would have only a small hole in the top-left corner of the screen, to accommodate the front camera. He also said that the devices would no longer have a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen, so we are unsure what to make of Gurman saying there will still be a smaller Dynamic Island next year.

In any case, it sounds like the first all-screen iPhone model with both under-screen Face ID and an under-screen front camera will be released in 2027.

The transition to an all-screen design has been gradual. With the iPhone X in 2017, Apple moved from Touch ID and thick bezels to Face ID and a notch. With the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, Apple moved from a notch to the Dynamic Island.