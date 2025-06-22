iPhone Reportedly Moving to All-Screen Design in Two Stages

by

Apple has long been working towards an iPhone with an all-screen design, and it might finally achieve the feat in a few more years from now.

All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple will shrink the size of the Dynamic Island on new iPhone models released next year. A year after that, he expects Apple to release a redesigned 20th-anniversary iPhone model.

Gurman has previously said that the 20th-anniversary iPhone will feature curved glass edges, extraordinarily slim bezels, and a truly edge-to-edge screen with no cutout. It would be the first iPhone model with a truly seamless, all-screen design.

Last month, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that next year's iPhone 18 Pro models would feature under-screen Face ID. He said that the devices would have only a small hole in the top-left corner of the screen, to accommodate the front camera. He also said that the devices would no longer have a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen, so we are unsure what to make of Gurman saying there will still be a smaller Dynamic Island next year.

In any case, it sounds like the first all-screen iPhone model with both under-screen Face ID and an under-screen front camera will be released in 2027.

The transition to an all-screen design has been gradual. With the iPhone X in 2017, Apple moved from Touch ID and thick bezels to Face ID and a notch. With the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, Apple moved from a notch to the Dynamic Island.


MacRumors has partnered with Bloomberg to offer our readers a limited-time trial offer for the Bloomberg.com Tech Newsletter bundle, which includes access to Mark Gurman's Power On plus all of Bloomberg's other subscriber-only tech newsletters: Tech In Depth (daily reporting and analysis on tech and AI), Game On (gaming), Soundbite (podcasting and the music industry), and Q&AI (AI). MacRumors readers can get their first month's subscription for $1.99, after which it will be priced at $11.99/month.

Top Rated Comments

frownface Avatar
frownface
44 minutes ago at 04:01 pm
that mockup doesn't look appealing at all. Who would want screen all around the edges?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
44 minutes ago at 04:02 pm

that mockup doesn't look appealing at all. Who would want screen all around the edges?
After that they will "invent" bezels so you can hold the phone again.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SnowPenguin Avatar
SnowPenguin
24 minutes ago at 04:21 pm

that mockup doesn't look appealing at all. Who would want screen all around the edges?
Imagine how many accidental touch this design will cause
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
risenphoenixkai Avatar
risenphoenixkai
26 minutes ago at 04:19 pm

MacRumors has partnered with Bloomberg to offer our readers a limited-time trial offer ('https://www.bloomberg.com/subscriptions/checkout?id=D28F04') for the Bloomberg.com Tech Newsletter bundle, which includes access to Mark Gurman's Power On
I can’t put my finger on exactly why, but this feels wrong.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThomasJL Avatar
ThomasJL
13 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
B.B.B.—Bring back bezels! See the thread in the link below for reasons why why:
https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/the-bezel-lovers-coming-out-of-the-closet-thread.2238992/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
