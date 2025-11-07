Best Apple Deals of the Week: Early Black Friday Sales Begin With Record Low Prices on MacBooks, Apple Watches, and More

by

This week we saw an onslaught of early Black Friday sales kick off online, with discounts on everything from the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and SE 3, to our exclusive sale on the brand new M5 MacBook Pro. You'll also find great sitewide sales at Best Buy, Samsung, and Target as we head into the weekend.

M5 MacBook Pro

m5 macbook pro red holiday

  • What's the deal? Take up to $234 off M5 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Expercom
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $234 OFF
M5 MacBook Pro Exclusive Discounts

MacRumors readers can save on Apple's brand new 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro at Expercom right now. Discounts reach up to $234 off original prices, and across the board these are the lowest prices we've tracked to date on the M5 MacBook Pro. (Note: Safari users may need to open these links in a new tab/window or manually copy and paste them in order to see the discounted pricing.)

Apple Watch

apple watch holiday red

  • What's the deal? Take up to $119 off Apple Watch
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $699.99

$49 OFF
Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm GPS) for $199.99

$119 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $279.99

$89 OFF
Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm GPS) for $159.99

One of the most wide-ranging early Black Friday sales this year is on Apple Watch models, with the Ultra 3, SE 2 and 3, and Series 10 all getting big discounts.

Best Buy, Samsung, and Target

big sale holiday

SITEWIDE SALE
Best Buy Early Black Friday

SITEWIDE SALE
Samsung Early Black Friday Sale

SITEWIDE SALE
Target Early Black Friday Sale

This week we began tracking early Black Friday sales at multiple retailers, with Best Buy, Samsung, and Target all kicking off big events ahead of the shopping holiday later in the month. You can find more details on all of the sales below.

M5 iPad Pro

m5 ipad pro red holiday

  • What's the deal? Take up to $101 off M5 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$55 OFF
11-inch M5 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $945.00

$53 OFF
13-inch M5 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,247.00

$101 OFF
13-inch M5 iPad Pro (2TB Wi-Fi Nano-Texture) for $2,298.00

Amazon has the first notable discounts on Apple's brand new M5 iPad Pro, with the entry-level 11-inch model available for $945.00, down from $999.00.

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air red holiday

  • What's the deal? Take $249 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$249 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

$249 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.99

You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99, down from $999.00, a new all-time low price on the computer that beats the previous low by about $50. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

