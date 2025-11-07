Best Apple Deals of the Week: Early Black Friday Sales Begin With Record Low Prices on MacBooks, Apple Watches, and More

This week we saw an onslaught of early Black Friday sales kick off online, with discounts on everything from the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and SE 3, to our exclusive sale on the brand new M5 MacBook Pro. You'll also find great sitewide sales at Best Buy, Samsung, and Target as we head into the weekend.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



M5 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $234 off M5 MacBook Pro

Take up to $234 off M5 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Expercom

Expercom Where can I find the original deal? Right here

MacRumors readers can save on Apple's brand new 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro at Expercom right now. Discounts reach up to $234 off original prices, and across the board these are the lowest prices we've tracked to date on the M5 MacBook Pro. (Note: Safari users may need to open these links in a new tab/window or manually copy and paste them in order to see the discounted pricing.)



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Take up to $119 off Apple Watch

Take up to $119 off Apple Watch Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

One of the most wide-ranging early Black Friday sales this year is on Apple Watch models, with the Ultra 3, SE 2 and 3, and Series 10 all getting big discounts.



Best Buy, Samsung, and Target

This week we began tracking early Black Friday sales at multiple retailers, with Best Buy, Samsung, and Target all kicking off big events ahead of the shopping holiday later in the month. You can find more details on all of the sales below.



M5 iPad Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $101 off M5 iPad Pro

Take up to $101 off M5 iPad Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has the first notable discounts on Apple's brand new M5 iPad Pro, with the entry-level 11-inch model available for $945.00, down from $999.00.



M4 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $249 off M4 MacBook Air

Take $249 off M4 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99, down from $999.00, a new all-time low price on the computer that beats the previous low by about $50. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.