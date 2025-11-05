MacBook Air Black Friday Deals Arrive With New Low Prices Starting at $749.99

Early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and today Amazon has introduced one of the best Apple discounts so far this month. You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99, down from $999.00, a new all-time low price on the computer that beats the previous low by about $50.

If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $949.99, down from $1,199.00. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

