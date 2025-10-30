Threads Rolling Out Two New Features in iPhone App

Meta today announced it is rolling out two new Threads features that will give users more control over the visibility of content on the platform.



First, new "mentions" and "people you follow" filters in the Activity tab will allow you to fine-tune the replies that are visible in the feed.

Second, a new "review and approve replies" option when drafting a post will allow you to approve replies to your post before they are visible to the public.



The features will be available in the Threads app on iPhone, and presumably on other platforms.

Threads is a social media platform that competes with X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as Bluesky and Mastodon. Meta launched Threads in 2023, less than a year after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, and it works with an Instagram account.