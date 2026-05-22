Meta Quietly Launches 'Forum,' a Standalone Facebook Groups App

Meta today launched a new standalone app called "Forum" that brings Facebook Groups into a dedicated feed separate from the main Facebook experience.



The app was spotted by Matt Navarra without any formal announcement from the company. Its App Store listing describes Forum as "a dedicated space for the conversations that matter most to you," built for the groups users already belong to and those they have yet to discover.

Forum's feed surfaces conversations from a user's existing Groups instead of mixing them with posts from friends, Pages, and algorithmically recommended content. When logging in for the first time, users are asked what they want to see more of, suggesting the app will also surface posts from other Groups aligned with their interests. Any post made through Forum syncs back to the main Facebook app, and vice versa.

Users will need an existing Facebook account to sign in. The app supports anonymized usernames for public interactions, similar to the option already available on Facebook, though group administrators can still see the real identities behind those accounts.

Two AI features are available in Forum. The first, called "Ask," is said to pull answers from across a user's Groups so they don't have to search each community individually. The second is an AI-powered assistant for group moderators to help manage administrative tasks.

This is not Meta's first attempt at a standalone Groups product. The company launched a dedicated Facebook Groups app years ago before discontinuing it in 2017.

A comparison to Reddit has been drawn given the app's focus on niche community discussions, real-people recommendations, and question-and-answer style content. Forum is available on the App Store now.