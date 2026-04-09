Logic Pro Updated With Step Reflex Sound Pack, Apple's Other Creator Apps Get Bug Fixes

Apple today updated several apps designed for creators, including Logic Pro, Compressor, MainStage, Motion, Final Cut Pro, Final Cut Camera, Numbers, Keynote, and Pages. Apple has pushed updates for the iOS, iPadOS and macOS versions of the apps where applicable.



Logic Pro includes a Step Reflex: Modern Garage Pack, featuring two-step beats, deep basslines, synths, and more. The update also includes an option to export a shareable file to preview how a spatial audio mix will sound when streamed on Apple Music.



Preview of Dolby Atmos Mix

Export a lightweight, shareable file to preview your spatial audio mix as it will sound when streamed on Apple Music -- playable on iPhone, iPad, or Mac Step Reflex Pack

Get ready to bounce! Step Reflex: Modern Garage adds pristine polish to the iconic sound of '90s/early 2000s UK garage with gritty bass-heavy energy, immersive ambient atmospheres, and a sprinkle of EDM magic Whether you're crafting a dancefloor anthem or an introspective groove, this comprehensive collection is filled with punchy, two-step beats, rave-ready synths, deep basslines, and infectious vocal chops that will make your tracks pop

Compressor, Motion, Final Cut Camera, Final Cut Pro, MainStage, Numbers, Keynote, and Pages have no new features, and the release notes only mention stability improvements and bug fixes.

Apple's apps are included as part of the Creator Studio subscription that's priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, but apps like Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro can also be purchased standalone. Numbers, Pages, and other apps are free to use, but some features are limited to those who subscribe to Creator Studio.