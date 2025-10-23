Apple TV Could Gain Major Warner Bros. Titles via Acquisition

by

Apple is interested in buying Warner Bros. Discovery's extensive back catalog of content for Apple TV, Bloomberg reports.

Apple TV Color
Warner Bros. Discovery owns HBO, CNN, Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network, and many more brands. The media company is responsible for thousands of major TV shows and movies. Now, it is reportedly interested in being acquired by another big player like Paramount Skydance, or breaking up by selling assets like its streaming business.

According to two people said to be familiar with the discussions, Apple has apparently expressed interest in acquiring the company's extensive film and TV library, as well as production assets. Other parts of the business would have to be retained or sold to other suitors. Netflix, Comcast, and Amazon have also conveyed interest in the proposition.

If they proceed, the breakup could see Apple or another streamer significantly bolstering its content catalog. To date, ‌Apple TV‌ has generally focused on delivering original content, rather than acquiring or licensing properties from other studios. On "The Town" podcast, Apple services chief Eddy Cue responded to speculation about Apple buying other media companies like HBO:

I never say no to anything, but we're not actively looking at buying any company of any size. We like building things ourselves.

[...]

Look, we talk to a lot of folks, we like learning and talking and listening is a good way to learn. But again, I never say no to anything in the future, but it's not our approach. We like building things, we like doing things ourselves and creating them, and we think that that's how we can really stand out and do unique things.

When asked directly if Apple would buy Warner Bros., Cue said:

I would be surprised, but again, I never say no to anything because you never know what happens in the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly expects to begin asking potential bidders to sign nondisclosure agreements as early as this week. Last week, Apple announced a $700 million five-year partnership that brings all F1 races exclusively to ‌Apple TV‌ in the United States beginning next year.

Tags: Apple TV Plus Guide, Bloomberg, Discovery, Warner Brothers

Popular Stories

ios 26 1 liquid glass opaque

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency with New Toggle

Monday October 20, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that's designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass. The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted ...
Read Full Article211 comments
iPhone Air

Report: 'Virtually No Demand' for iPhone Air

Wednesday October 22, 2025 3:22 am PDT by
Apple is "drastically" cutting production of the iPhone Air and shifting focus toward the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, Nikkei Asia reports. The business publication claims to have learned of a major cut to iPhone Air production motivated by weaker-than-expected consumer interest, nearly to "end of production levels." Despite early reports of the iPhone Air selling out within hours of...
Read Full Article503 comments
sam sung auction

Former Apple Employee Sam Sung Changed His Name to Avoid Attention

Wednesday October 22, 2025 4:44 pm PDT by
Back in 2012, an Apple retail employee named Sam Sung went viral because his name is similar to Samsung, one of Apple's main competitors. In a recent interview with Business Insider, he detailed that period in his life, how Apple responded, and he explained why he ultimately changed his name. Someone posted an image of Sung's Apple business card on Reddit in 2012, and it spread rapidly....
Read Full Article79 comments
cadillac lyric infotainment

GM to Remove CarPlay from All Future Vehicles, Including Gas Cars

Wednesday October 22, 2025 11:34 am PDT by
General Motors began phasing out support for CarPlay in its electric vehicles back in 2023, leading to complaints from iPhone users, but the company has no plans to back down. In fact, GM is going further and plans to remove CarPlay from all future gas vehicles, too. In an interview with The Verge, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the company opted to prioritize its platform for EVs, but the...
Read Full Article387 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

Apple's Plan to Launch Three New iPhone Designs Allegedly Revealed

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:24 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new type of iPhone every year for the foreseeable future, according to an Asia-based source. The detailed information was shared by the account "yeux1122" in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver, citing domestic trend and component research companies. Corroborating other reports, Apple will apparently launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, featuring a...
Read Full Article130 comments
maxresdefault

Here's How the iOS 26.1 Transparency Toggle Changes Liquid Glass

Monday October 20, 2025 1:55 pm PDT by
With the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple added a toggle that makes Liquid Glass more opaque and reduces transparency. We tested the beta to see where the toggle works and what it looks like. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you have the latest iOS 26.1 beta, you can go to Settings > Display and Brightness to get to the new option. Tap on Liquid Glass, then...
Read Full Article163 comments
iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday October 18, 2025 11:00 am PDT by
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across the Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, Clock, and Safari apps. More features and changes will follow in future ...
Read Full Article110 comments
iOS 26

What's New in iOS 26.1 Beta 4

Monday October 20, 2025 1:02 pm PDT by
Even though we're at the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple is continuing to add new features. In fact, the fourth beta has some of the biggest changes that we'll get when iOS 26.1 releases to the public later this month. We've rounded up what's new below. Liquid Glass Transparency Toggle Apple added a toggle for customizing the look of Liquid Glass. In Settings > Display and Brightness,...
Read Full Article35 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:15 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing. The update will likely be released in the first half of November, and it is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but some...
Read Full Article28 comments