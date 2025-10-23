Apple TV Could Gain Major Warner Bros. Titles via Acquisition

Apple is interested in buying Warner Bros. Discovery's extensive back catalog of content for Apple TV, Bloomberg reports.



Warner Bros. Discovery owns HBO, CNN, Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network, and many more brands. The media company is responsible for thousands of major TV shows and movies. Now, it is reportedly interested in being acquired by another big player like Paramount Skydance, or breaking up by selling assets like its streaming business.

According to two people said to be familiar with the discussions, Apple has apparently expressed interest in acquiring the company's extensive film and TV library, as well as production assets. Other parts of the business would have to be retained or sold to other suitors. Netflix, Comcast, and Amazon have also conveyed interest in the proposition.

If they proceed, the breakup could see Apple or another streamer significantly bolstering its content catalog. To date, ‌Apple TV‌ has generally focused on delivering original content, rather than acquiring or licensing properties from other studios. On "The Town" podcast, Apple services chief Eddy Cue responded to speculation about Apple buying other media companies like HBO:

I never say no to anything, but we're not actively looking at buying any company of any size. We like building things ourselves. [...] Look, we talk to a lot of folks, we like learning and talking and listening is a good way to learn. But again, I never say no to anything in the future, but it's not our approach. We like building things, we like doing things ourselves and creating them, and we think that that's how we can really stand out and do unique things.

When asked directly if Apple would buy Warner Bros., Cue said:

I would be surprised, but again, I never say no to anything because you never know what happens in the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly expects to begin asking potential bidders to sign nondisclosure agreements as early as this week. Last week, Apple announced a $700 million five-year partnership that brings all F1 races exclusively to ‌Apple TV‌ in the United States beginning next year.