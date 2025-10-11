Apple Ends Service Programs for Sound Issues on Original AirPods Pro and iPhone 12 and 12 Pro
Apple has officially ended two service programs that covered sound issues on the original AirPods Pro and on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, removing them from its list of active service programs.
In both cases, devices were covered for three years from their original date of sale, so the vast majority of units were already out of coverage unless someone managed to purchase from very old stock.
The AirPods Pro service program covered crackling or static sounds or Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected on the first-generation models, with affected units having been manufactured prior to October 2020. Under the program, Apple replaced affected earbuds (left, right, or both) after the issue was confirmed through testing by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
The service program for AirPods Pro was launched in October 2020 with two years of coverage, with coverage extended to three years in October 2021.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro program covered a defective receiver module component that could fail, resulting in no sound being emitted when making or receiving calls. Affected units were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, and the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were not included in the service program.
The iPhone service program was launched in August 2021 with two years of coverage, but coverage was extended to three years in August 2022.
