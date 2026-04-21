AirPods Pro 3 vs. Sony WF-1000XM6: Which Flagship Earbuds Should You Buy?

Sony refreshed its earbuds earlier this year, introducing the $330 WF-1000XM6 earbuds to compete with the $249 AirPods Pro 3 that came out last September. We compared Sony's new earbuds with Apple's latest model to see which is better.

Sony's XM6 earbuds are smaller than the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ because there's no stem, but the in-ear fit is different. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ have foam-infused silicone tips that are comfortable to wear for multiple hours at a time. Sony is using a polyurethane and silicone foam hybrid that feels secure in the ears, but you'll feel them more when using them for longer periods. The XM6 aren't as likely to fall out of your ears when moving around, so they're better for workouts. Earbud fit is going to vary from person to person, so some people might find the XM6 more comfortable. Both the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ and the XM6 come with tips in multiple sizes to fit ears in different shapes.

Though Sony's earbuds have a tighter fit that's ideal for fitness-related use, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ have heart rate tracking and better waterproofing for sweat resistance. The XM6 have an IPX4 water resistance rating, compared to the IP57 dust and water resistance rating of the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ and the XM6 are both high-end flagship earbud options, and they produce excellent sound. Like fit, your opinion on sound quality will come down to individual preference.

Sony offers LDAC high-resolution codec support for improved sound quality on an Android device, along with an app that supports EQ adjustments with custom presets, adjustable bass, treble sliders, and more. Apple does not offer built-in EQ, but AirPods come with well-balanced tuning that sounds great to many people. If you want to tinker with sound adjustments, Sony's earbuds are the way to go, but if you want good sound with no tuning requirements, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are the better pick.

As with sound, both models have some of the best Active Noise Cancellation you can get from earbuds. The XM6 seem to do just a bit better at canceling out low-frequency sound like engines on an airplane and higher-frequency sound like office chatter, but it's close. How the ANC works for each person will come down to the ear seal with the tip and personal preference.

Apple's ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ have the edge when it comes to Transparency because the sound passing through the microphones is more natural. Sony's version of transparency is fine, but it sounds more robotic. The difference is especially noticeable with voices. The XM6 seem to have better noise isolation on calls when outdoors, but indoors, the AirPods sound clearer.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ can be used as an over-the-counter hearing aid alternative, but the XM6 can't, plus there's spatial audio support, real-time Live Translation, and heart rate tracking for workouts. Sony's earbuds have better gesture control, 360 Reality Audio, and more software customization.

The XM6 offer eight hours of playback with ANC on, which is the same battery life as the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌. For the AirPods, spatial audio with head tracking and heart rate sensing drop that total down slightly, but battery life is almost identical overall. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ case has enough battery for 24 hours of listening time, as does the XM6 case.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem, you're going to have a better experience with the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ with iCloud-based features like one-tap pairing, automatic device switching anywhere you're signed in with your Apple ID, and support for Apple features like Live Translation. Sony can't implement the same close integration with Apple devices, which makes it harder to recommend Sony earbuds for Apple users.

The XM6 earbuds pair through the iPhone's Bluetooth menu or the Sony Sound Connect app. It's not a one-tap process, and while Sony can now support connecting to two devices at once, it's still not as good as Apple's process.

If you have Apple devices, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are probably the better choice, and they're $81 cheaper too. The XM6 are the best pick for Android users or those who really want to tinker with sound.