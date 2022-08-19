Apple Extends Repair Program for iPhone 12 Models With Earpiece Sound Issues
Apple today extended its service program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models experiencing earpiece-related sound issues.
The program now covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for up to three years after the first retail sale of the device, compared to up to two years previously, according to Apple. The one-year extension applies worldwide.
Apple launched the service program in August 2021 after the company determined that a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the earpiece module, also known as the receiver. The issue can result in the earpiece failing to emit sound during phone calls.
Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible iPhones, free of charge, with steps to initiate the process outlined on Apple's website. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, and the program does not apply to the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to Apple.
