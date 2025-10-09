These Vehicle Brands Plan to Offer Apple's CarPlay Ultra

Earlier this year, Apple finally launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. However, now nearly five months later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to just one luxury vehicle brand.



CarPlay Ultra features deeper integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in apps for radio and climate controls, rear-view camera feed support, and more. The connected iPhone provides app-related data, while the vehicle provides information like the current speed, fuel level, tire pressure, engine temperature, and more.

The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can choose from various preset design options.



CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Fortunately, if you cannot afford a $250,000 luxury vehicle, the software system will eventually be available in more affordable vehicles.

In May, Apple said many other automakers planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. At the time, it said CarPlay Ultra would begin expanding to more vehicles around the world "in the next 12 months," which would be by May 2026.

Apple first previewed the next generation ‌of CarPlay‌ all the way back at WWDC 2022, and at the time it shared a long list of automakers that were committed to offering the software system. The list is more than three years old, and it is not entirely accurate anymore.

The list was as follows:

Acura

Audi

Ford

Honda

Infiniti

Jaguar

Land Rover

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Polestar

Porsche

Renault

Volvo

According to a previous report from the Financial Times, there are at least five automakers on that list that have since confirmed that they have no plans to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Renault, and Volvo.

BMW, Ford, and Rivian also publicly backed away from CarPlay Ultra, but Porsche seemed to remain committed to offering it eventually.

That likely rules out Ford's luxury brand, Lincoln, too.

All in all, here is where things stand currently.



Currently Offers CarPlay Ultra

Aston Martin

Will Offer CarPlay Ultra

Hyundai

Kia

Genesis

Porsche

Won't Offer CarPlay Ultra

Audi

BMW

Ford

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Polestar

Renault

Rivian

Volvo

General Motors controversially ditched the regular version of CarPlay in its new electric vehicles, so it is likely to pass on CarPlay Ultra too. That means vehicles from brands like Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC are unlikely to offer CarPlay Ultra.

It is extremely unlikely that software-focused Tesla would offer CarPlay Ultra either.



Unclear