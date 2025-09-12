Apple Store Near Sydney Permanently Closing Next Month

Apple today announced its store at the Westfield Hornsby shopping mall, in Hornsby, Australia, will be permanently closing next month.

Hornsby is a suburb of Sydney, on the Upper North Shore. Apple opened its store there in 2011, and it will close for good on October 4, at 5 p.m. local time.

In a statement shared with some Australian media outlets a few months ago, Apple said it had decided not to renew its lease at Westfield Hornsby. Apple said all affected retail employees would be given the opportunity to work at Apple's nearby store at the Chatswood Chase shopping mall, in Chatswood, which is set to reopen in October.

Apple Chatswood Chase has been closed for renovations for many months. Apple said the store will be completely redesigned, and it will offer an Apple Pickup station for collecting online orders, and a dedicated area for Today at Apple sessions. With the Chatswood Chase store set to expand, Apple decided to close its Hornsby store.

The company has six other stores in the Sydney area.

Apple has permanently closed a handful of its stores in 2025, but it has also opened many new locations this year, including in Miami, Shenzhen, Osaka, Bengaluru, and elsewhere. Earlier today, Apple announced that its all-new store in Downtown Detroit will be holding its grand opening on Friday, September 19, at 5 p.m. local time.

Elsewhere in Australia, Apple relocated its store in Perth to a historic bank building in June.