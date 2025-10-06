Here's How to Listen to Apple's October 30 Earnings Call With Tim Cook

by

Apple recently announced it will share earnings results for the fourth quarter of its 2025 fiscal year on Thursday, October 30. Apple's earnings reports are typically released at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, after the stock market has closed in New York.

Stocks App Icon and Apple Logo Feature
Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh should discuss the results on a live-streamed conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day. While the call is primarily intended for Apple shareholders and Wall Street analysts, anyone can listen live for free on Apple's Investor Relations website, with no registration required.

The call should last around one hour. Cook and Parekh will read their prepared remarks, and then they will take questions from analysts.

If you miss the call, a recording will be available for replay on the page later in the day.

Apple's fiscal fourth quarter ran from June 29 through September 27 of this year. During that period, Apple released the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, AirPods Pro 3, and new accessories like the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery and Crossbody Strap.

