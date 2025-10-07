Apple Intelligence Issue on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air Models Now Fixed

Apple appears to have implemented a server-side fix for an issue that prevented a limited number of iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max users from downloading on-device Apple Intelligence models.



MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris and others who are impacted by this issue are now able to download the models and use Apple Intelligence features.

The server-side fix applies automatically. On the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, you can check if Apple Intelligence is enabled in Settings → Apple Intelligence.

Apple never publicly commented on the issue, so the underlying cause is unknown.