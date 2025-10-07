Apple Mocks Windows PCs in Humorous New 'Blue Screen of Death' Ad

Apple today shared a new "Blue Screen of Death" ad that appears to mock a major Windows computer outage that occurred last year, following a faulty CrowdStrike security update. Macs were unaffected, and they were unlikely to ever be, as Apple has gradually restricted low-level access to the macOS operating system.

The humorous ad stars "The Underdogs," a fictional team of workers who overcome obstacles by using Apple products and features.

"The Underdogs are ready for their first-ever trade show until a PC outage strikes and the Blue Screen of Death threatens their beloved Container Con," says Apple, in the video's description. "Thanks to the security of their Apple products, the Underdogs are unaffected and experience extraordinary success."

In the video's description, there is a link to the security section of Apple's enterprise page, which says "kernel-level protection is designed to safeguard your system against breaches, outages, and unauthorized access."

"There's no security like Mac security," the ad concludes.

Apple began its "The Underdogs" series of ads in 2019, with the humorous and dramatized videos promoting everything from AirDrop to FaceTime over the years.