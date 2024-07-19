Crowdstrike Says Global IT Outage Limited to Windows PCs, But Mac and Linux Hosts Not Affected

by

A widespread system failure is currently affecting numerous Windows devices globally, causing critical boot failures across various industries, including banks, rail networks, airlines, retail, broadcasters, and many more businesses. The issue, manifesting as a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), is preventing computers from starting up properly and forcing them into continuous recovery cycles.

bsod
The cause of the failure has been identified as an update to Crowdstrike antivirus software installed on Windows 10 PCs. Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity company that specializes in endpoint security protection for corporate networks, has just released the following statement:

"Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.

"Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack.

"The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.

"We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.

"We further recommend organisations ensure they're communicating with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels.

"Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of Crowdstrike customers."

Unfortunately, the nature of the problem means that fixing it isn't as simple as installing a patch. The workaround to break the infinite boot cycle on affected Windows machines involves manually booting into safe mode, navigating to the CrowdStrike directory, and deleting the system file that caused the problem. As such, it could be a while before all services impacted by the content update are back up and running.

As expected, Apple's system status webpage shows no issues with its services, however there have been scattered reports of problems with contactless payments across some businesses, which could prevent Apple Pay transactions from being processed.

Mrkevinfinnerty
Mrkevinfinnerty
11 minutes ago at 03:20 am
Troubleshooting steps

1. Shut down your PC
2. Get a mac.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
picpicmac
picpicmac
12 minutes ago at 03:19 am
So this is how it all ends...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble
fatTribble
6 minutes ago at 03:25 am
As a software engineer who has been through many releases, some better than others, I can imagine the chaos going on behind the scenes. Of course I feel for all those impacted too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zombierunner
zombierunner
13 minutes ago at 03:17 am
haha yes
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chet-NYC
Chet-NYC
12 minutes ago at 03:19 am
I was able to do the daily transaction update my Mac version of Quicken this morning, but not the Windows version.

Apple for the win. Again.

Apple for the win. Again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
