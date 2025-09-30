Powerbeats Fit Debut as 'The Evolution of Beats Fit Pro'

After teasing a rebranded Powerbeats Fit that appeared to be an updated version of its Beats Fit Pro earbuds last month, Apple's Beats brand is officially announcing the new Powerbeats Fit today.



Calling it both an "evolution" of Beats Fit Pro from 2021 and a "new addition" to the Powerbeats family, Beats says the Powerbeats Fit bring enhanced durability and comfort with the ability to withstand intense workouts.

One of the key design features of the Beats Fit Pro was its in-ear wingtip designed to help keep each bud firmly in the ear during workouts and other activities. The Powerbeats Fit deliver a redesigned wingtip that's 20% more flexible than on Beats Fit Pro, helping it to fit more securely into a wider variety of ears. And with four ear tip sizes ranging from extra small to large, Powerbeats Fit should offer comfort for most sizes and shapes of ear canals.



Durability is also improved with Powerbeats Fit, thanks to an IPX4 rating for both the earbuds and the case, making them sweat and water resistant for workouts in a range of environments. The case is also 17% smaller than on Beats Fit Pro, making Powerbeats Fit more pocketable while still delivering an improved total of 30 hours of battery life. The earbuds themselves offer up to 7 hours of playback per charge, with a 5-minute Fast Fuel charge providing up to an hour of playback.



On the audio performance side, Powerbeats Fit feature a custom acoustic platform with proprietary drivers and an H1 chip, delivering balanced sound across the full audio spectrum. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking is supported, and there's Adaptive EQ to tailor the sound based on your personal earbud fit. Active Noise Cancelling with Transparency mode is also included to help you with shut out or let in the world around you.

The H1 chip delivers the usual Apple connectivity features via iCloud , including automatic switching between devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free "Hey Siri ," Find My support, and more. Android users get one-touch pairing, customizable controls, battery status, Locate My Beats, and a Fit Test through the Beats app.



On-device controls make it easy to manage music playback, adjust volume, switch between listening modes like ANC and Transparency, handle calls, and activate ‌Siri‌. The dual beam-forming microphones with an internal processor to reduce external noise help to enhance voice quality on calls, and Powerbeats Fit let you experience FaceTime calls in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Beats is also debuting a new "They Stay in Your Ears" short film ad for both the Powerbeats Fit and the Powerbeats Pro 2, featuring NFL stars Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, and Jayden Daniels, all of whom appeared in the Powerbeats Fit teaser last month. The new short film also stars John Higgins of comedy group Please Don't Destroy.