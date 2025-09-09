New Powerbeats Fit Earbuds – Colors and Features Leaked

by

Leaked renders and specs for Apple's unreleased Powerbeats Fit have been leaked online, following Apple's teaser of the new small in-ear earbuds last month.

powerbeats fit spark orange
The colors shown in the below image are officially named Spark Orange, Gravel Gray, Jet Black, and Power Pink. The details come courtesy of longtime leaker Evan Blass.

Blass also shared the following feature list for the Powerbeats Fit:

  • High-performance earbuds for working out, with universal secure-fit wingtips
  • Powered by the Apple H1 chip
  • Active Noise Cancelling
  • IPX4 sweat and water resistance
  • Up to 30 hours of battery life
  • 7 hours per bud on one charge
  • Transparency mode
  • Adaptive EQ
  • Personalized Spatial Audio
  • Four ear tip sizes

The Powerbeats Fit appear to lack the heart-rate sensing feature currently exclusive to the Powerbeats Pro 2 – though we are expecting the feature to appear in AirPods Pro 3 when Apple unveils them, likely this week.

powerbeats fit

Apple previously said the Powerbeats Fit are coming in fall 2025, so they may well appear for sale on Apple's official online store when it returns after the conclusion of Apple's "Awe dropping" iPhone-centric event later today.

Top Rated Comments

iFishishh Avatar
iFishishh
54 minutes ago at 05:07 am
Purposely releasing H1 chip products in 2025 when H2 exists? And to think of all the Apple consumers that were holding off from purchasing H2 in anticipation of H3, which is reportedly no longer expected to be released in 2025 . Whats next? 2025 MacBooks that have M1's?

H1 was released in 2019 and by Apple standards a product that is 5 years old is considered "vintage" a product that is 7 years old is considered obsolete. With the H1 chip reaching the 7 year mark by next year I can't help but to smh at the hypocrisy
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aknabi Avatar
aknabi
45 minutes ago at 05:15 am

Purposely releasing H1 chip products in 2025 when H2 exists? And to think of all the Apple consumers that were holding off from purchasing H2 in anticipation of H3, which is reportedly no longer expected to be released in 2025 . Whats next? 2025 MacBooks that have M1's?

H1 was released in 2019 and by Apple standards a product that is 5 years old is considered "vintage" a product that is 7 years old is considered obsolete. With the H1 chip reaching the 7 year mark by next year I can't help but to smh at the hypocrisy
The chips may be vintage but the margins are innovative!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DVD Plaza Avatar
DVD Plaza
43 minutes ago at 05:17 am
Takes "courage" to release a brand new product with a 6 year old processor in it... ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jforsander Avatar
jforsander
36 minutes ago at 05:25 am
I’m so disappointed by this. We’ve waited 4 years for a proper successor to the Beats Fit Pro, and its successor has the exact same chipset and feature set. The H1 chip is already 6.5 years old and could be well over 10 years old by the time this model gets replaced with a newer version.

It’s really cruel what Apple has done to Beats these last few years.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexjholland Avatar
alexjholland
21 minutes ago at 05:39 am
I love my Beats Fit Pros.

But what advantage does this model have over them?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brianj922 Avatar
brianj922
19 minutes ago at 05:41 am
I kind of can't imagine this leak is true - especially for the H1 chip. Without a chip upgrade, this is literally not an upgrade. It's just a name change. Maybe if they come in at a much lower price because they are losing the PRO suffix?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
