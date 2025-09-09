New Powerbeats Fit Earbuds – Colors and Features Leaked

Leaked renders and specs for Apple's unreleased Powerbeats Fit have been leaked online, following Apple's teaser of the new small in-ear earbuds last month.
The colors shown in the below image are officially named Spark Orange, Gravel Gray, Jet Black, and Power Pink. The details come courtesy of longtime leaker Evan Blass.
Blass also shared the following feature list for the Powerbeats Fit:
High-performance earbuds for working out, with universal secure-fit wingtips
Powered by the Apple H1 chip
Active Noise Cancelling
IPX4 sweat and water resistance
Up to 30 hours of battery life
7 hours per bud on one charge
Transparency mode
Adaptive EQ
Personalized Spatial Audio
Four ear tip sizes
The Powerbeats Fit appear to lack the heart-rate sensing feature currently exclusive to the Powerbeats Pro 2 – though we are expecting the feature to appear in AirPods Pro 3 when Apple unveils them, likely this week.
Apple previously said the Powerbeats Fit are coming in fall 2025, so they may well appear for sale on Apple's official online store when it returns after the conclusion of Apple's "Awe dropping" iPhone-centric event later today.
