New Powerbeats Fit Earbuds – Colors and Features Leaked

Leaked renders and specs for Apple's unreleased Powerbeats Fit have been leaked online, following Apple's teaser of the new small in-ear earbuds last month.



The colors shown in the below image are officially named Spark Orange, Gravel Gray, Jet Black, and Power Pink. The details come courtesy of longtime leaker Evan Blass.

Blass also shared the following feature list for the Powerbeats Fit:

High-performance earbuds for working out, with universal secure-fit wingtips

Powered by the Apple H1 chip

Active Noise Cancelling

IPX4 sweat and water resistance

Up to 30 hours of battery life

7 hours per bud on one charge

Transparency mode

Adaptive EQ

Personalized Spatial Audio

Four ear tip sizes

The Powerbeats Fit appear to lack the heart-rate sensing feature currently exclusive to the Powerbeats Pro 2 – though we are expecting the feature to appear in AirPods Pro 3 when Apple unveils them, likely this week.

Apple previously said the Powerbeats Fit are coming in fall 2025, so they may well appear for sale on Apple's official online store when it returns after the conclusion of Apple's "Awe dropping" iPhone-centric event later today.