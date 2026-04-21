Beats and JENNIE Debut Special Edition Onyx Black Solo 4 Headphones

Following the September 2025 collaboration with South Korean singer JENNIE that saw a special edition Ruby Red version of its Solo 4 headphones sell out in Apple's online store in under 24 hours, Apple's Beats brand today is announcing a follow-up partnership with JENNIE for an Onyx Black version of the headphones.



As with the Ruby Red version from September, the JENNIE Special Edition Beats Solo 4 headphones in Onyx Black feature attachable bows in a matching black color, as well as a color-matched carrying case. One ear cushion also features symbols inspired by JENNIE's music.

"We always knew my first drop with Beats was just the beginning of the story," said JENNIE. "This second chapter truly represents my personal evolution and self-discovery. I wanted to create something that felt both powerful and personal, and I'm so excited for everyone to experience this new chapter with me through these sleek headphones."

As part of the promotion for the collaboration, Apple Music has debuted a customized playlist curated by JENNIE and inspired by the launch. South Korean fans will also have the chance to immerse themselves in a one-day pop-up experience in Seongsu where guests can experience the special edition headphones and receive a custom bag charm while supplies last.

The JENNIE Special Edition Beats Solo 4 in Onyx Black will be available to purchase for $199.99 at apple.com in the United States beginning at 9:00 am PST on Friday, April 24. On-sale times in other countries include 4:00 pm BST in the United Kingdom and 9:00 am SGT in China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan.



The headphones will also be available online at JD in China, Coupang in South Korea, Shopee in the Philippines and Singapore, and Shopee and Studio7 in Thailand, while customers in Thailand can also purchase the headphones in person at a special pop-up located at Studio7 in Bangkok's Emquartier mall.