Apple Teases New Powerbeats Fit Earbuds

Apple is working on a new version of the Powerbeats earbuds called the Powerbeats Fit, and the company shared a teaser video of the upcoming earbuds on its YouTube channel.

The Powerbeats Fit look similar to the Beats Fit Pro, featuring a small in-ear earbud with a silicone wingtip that secures them in the ear. "Fit for every move," reads the tagline of Apple's video.

The Powerbeats Fit could have some of the same features as the Powerbeats Pro 2, such as heart rate sensing and Active Noise Cancellation.

Little is known about the Powerbeats Fit right now, but Apple says they are coming in fall 2025. Fall 2025 technically begins on September 22, so we could see them sometime after Apple's September 9 iPhone-centric event.