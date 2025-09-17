Apple's New Dynamic 40W to 60W Charger Has a Key Advantage

The website ChargerLAB today published a teardown of Apple's new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max, which has a key advantage over one of its other chargers.



Specifically, the teardown shows the new 40W to 60W charger is roughly the same size as Apple's 20W charger, despite its higher wattage for faster charging speeds. In other words, you are getting more power from a smaller charger, although the 40W to 60W model costs $39 in the U.S., while the 20W option costs $19.

Apple's 40W-60W charger on left and 20W charger on right (Image: ChargerLAB) Apple's 40W-60W charger on left and 20W charger on right (Image: ChargerLAB)

The teardown confirms the charger can approach its 60W limit, but this will only be in short bursts, due to the thermal limitations of its compact design.

In addition to the U.S., the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max is available to order in Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, and the Philippines. It appears to be the spiritual successor to Apple's discontinued 30W adapter , which is still included with the base-model 13-inch MacBook Air and the Apple Vision Pro for now.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models can be charged up to 50% in 20 minutes with a compatible charger, including the 40W to 60W one.