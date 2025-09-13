The Regular iPhone 17 is Reportedly Proving Popular — Here's Why

by

The entry-level iPhone 17 model looks very similar to the equivalent iPhone 16 model, but it is reportedly proving popular in at least one country so far.

iphone 17 ceramic shield
On the popular Chinese shopping website JD.com, the standard iPhone 17 with 256GB of storage received the most pre-orders of any of the new iPhone models after pre-orders began on Friday, according to the South China Morning Post.

There is one caveat: Apple delayed pre-orders for the all-new, ultra-thin iPhone Air in China due to eSIM regulatory approval issues in the country. However, on Apple's online store in the U.S., most iPhone Air configurations are still available for September 19 launch day delivery, so it is quite possible that the entry-level iPhone 17 would have proved popular in China even if the iPhone Air had also been available to pre-order.

Why is the regular iPhone 17 proving popular, despite being the "boring" choice? It almost certainly comes down to the device's perceived value, as the device starts at the same $799/5,999 yuan price as the regular iPhone 16 did when it launched, despite featuring a larger 6.3-inch display with thinner bezels, ProMotion support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a doubled 256GB of base storage, and many other upgrades. The display improvements in particular finally bring the base iPhone more in line with the Pro models.

So while the iPhone 17 does not have a flashy new design, nor is it the thinnest iPhone ever, it appears to be an unassuming hit so far.

Top Rated Comments

B4U Avatar
B4U
18 minutes ago at 07:12 am
Because it is the best overall package with price and specs?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gpat Avatar
gpat
14 minutes ago at 07:16 am
Hardly any rational reason to spend more for the Air or Pro.
Also, this year, the Pro looks.... divisive to say the least.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeremy3292 Avatar
Jeremy3292
10 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Very simple: best bang for your bucks.

Plus it’s light and thin compared to the pro version. A pro lite if you will for $799. Easy sell.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
18 minutes ago at 07:13 am
Cheapest + more features than the AIR.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
9 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Pro-motion.

Hopefully the iPad Air and mini will follow. Then the pro will become less popular.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Happy_John Avatar
Happy_John
7 minutes ago at 07:23 am
It’s a no-brainer:

It has all the “handed down” pro features the 16 didn’t, which user complaint Ned complained about last year

The 17 has

129 Hz Promotion ( this was the biggest complaint about the 16)

Better front camera

Better battery life

Double the base storage

No price increase.

It’ll be popular because does what an iPhone should do for over 90% of iPhone users.

It’s a very solid option. The other 17 options are for power-uses, tech enthusiastically and fashionistas.

For everyone else, the normal 17 is all round the best value for what you get. it basically the iPhone equivalent of the M4 Mac Book Air - a perfect all-rounder at a reasonable price.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments