Standard iPhone 17 Outperforms Expectations as Apple Ramps Up Manufacturing

by

Apple is increasing production on the standard iPhone 17 due to unexpected demand for the device, reports The Information. Following a strong pre-order weekend, Apple told two suppliers to increase daily ‌iPhone 17‌ output by at least 30 percent.

iphone 17 models
The ‌iPhone 17‌ is priced starting at $799, and it is $200 cheaper than the iPhone Air. It's $300 less than the iPhone 17 Pro, which now starts at $1,099. This year, the ‌iPhone 17‌ got "Pro" features with the addition of a 120Hz refresh rate and Always-On display technology, plus it is the same size as the 17 Pro at 6.3 inches.

According to The Information, Apple's decision to increase ‌iPhone 17‌ production suggests that the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models are not selling as well as usual this year. If that's the case, it could have consequences for Apple's gross margin and September quarter revenue.

Ahead of the ‌iPhone 17‌ launch, Apple allocated 25 percent of its ‌iPhone 17‌ production to the standard model, 10 percent to the Air, and 65 percent to the Pro and Pro Max, as those are typically Apple's best-selling devices.

The standard iPhone and the two Pro models have been staples in Apple's ‌iPhone‌ line, but the company has struggled to find a fourth model that draws consumer interest. It started with the "mini" iPhones that were smaller than the ‌iPhone 17‌. Those didn't sell as well as expected, so Apple moved on to the "Plus" size, offering standard ‌iPhone‌ features paired with a larger display. The Plus ‌iPhone‌ sales were also disappointing, so Apple has now moved to the ultra thin Air, and the company is hoping that a fresh design will lure customers into upgrading.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ is not yet available in China because of regulatory issues with the eSIM-only design. As a result, more Chinese customers may be opting for the standard ‌iPhone 17‌.

Apple updates its device forecasts on a weekly basis, so the mix of ‌iPhone‌ models that suppliers are asked to prioritize could shift.

Top Rated Comments

Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
18 minutes ago at 11:43 am
The base model really is a good value this year.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joloriquelme Avatar
joloriquelme
11 minutes ago at 11:50 am
The base 17 is one of the best iPhones ever made in terms of price/features.

The 17 Pro models are the ugliest iPhones ever made. Even, having skipped gray and dark colors are one of Apple’s dumbest decision in years.

Did you imagine an orange MacBook Pro or iPad Pro? Absurd.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
15 minutes ago at 11:45 am
The base 17 model is now a perfect phone. Think the only reason to buy a Pro is to have better camera (zoom lens) and the Pro Max for bigger screen and better camera (zoom). Otherwise I think the normal 17 is the phone to buy. Will easily recommend this one. The sage color is also nice. Blue could have been a bit brighter.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
15 minutes ago at 11:45 am
With the regular model being really good for the first time since probably the 12, and with the Air being the new novelty, the Pros will sell less than in years past, I would think.

Not to mention the higher price of the regular Pro model should lower demand, and thus, lower the iPhone average selling price.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments