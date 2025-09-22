iPhone 17 Pro Max's USB-C Charging Speeds Tested With Apple Chargers

by

The website ChargerLAB has tested the iPhone 17 Pro Max's USB-C charging speeds with a variety of Apple's chargers, from 18W to 140W.

iPhone 17 Pro USB C Port
The device reached a peak charging speed of around 36W with the following Apple chargers:

  • 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max
  • 61W USB-C Power Adapter
  • 67W USB-C Power Adapter
  • 70W USB-C Power Adapter
  • 96W USB-C Power Adapter
  • 140W USB-C Power Adapter

For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max can reach a peak charging speed of around 30W, so the iPhone 17 Pro Max can charge a bit faster.

The smaller iPhone 17 Pro can likely reach the same 36W peak.


Apple says the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max can be charged up to 50% in 20 minutes with a compatible charger, including the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max. For comparison, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes with a compatible charger.

Apple's 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max is available to order in the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

Keep in mind you also need an appropriate USB-C cable for fast-charging capabilities, with the most basic or cheap options sometimes not supporting enough power delivery. If you are unsure, the USB-C cable included in the box with iPhones does the trick.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Tag: ChargerLab
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature

Two iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Colors Appear to Scratch More Easily

Friday September 19, 2025 10:02 am PDT by
As reported by Bloomberg today, some of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple Stores today are already scratched and scuffed. French blog Consomac also reported on this topic. The scratches appear to be most prominent on models with darker finishes, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue, and the iPhone Air in Space Black. Images Credit: Consoma ...
Read Full Article309 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.0.1 Coming Soon, Likely With iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Fix

Thursday September 18, 2025 9:17 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The update will have a build number of 23A350, or similar, the account said. It is likely that iOS 26.0.1 will fix a camera-related bug on the new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. In his iPhone Air review, CNN Underscored's Henry T. ...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 Pro Max Teardown Reveals Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 Modem for 5G

Friday September 19, 2025 7:39 am PDT by
While the iPhone Air is equipped with Apple's custom C1X modem for cellular connectivity, all of the iPhone 17 models are outfitted with Qualcomm modems still. A teardown video shared on Chinese platform Bilibili today (via Reddit) appears to confirm the iPhone 17 Pro Max is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 modem in particular. The same modem is likely used in the iPhone 17 and iPhone ...
Read Full Article34 comments
iphone 17 pro max techwoven

Here Are The Best Cases You Can Buy for Your New iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

Friday September 19, 2025 6:46 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhones launch today, and there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to protecting your new device from drops and scratches. In this article, we're taking a look at some of the best options for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Air cases, as well as a few charging accessories. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article61 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design Draws Criticism From Users

Wednesday September 17, 2025 2:56 pm PDT by
It's been two days since iOS 26 was released, and Apple's new Liquid Glass design is even more divisive than expected. Any major design change can create controversy as people get used to the new look, but the MacRumors forums, Reddit, Apple Support Communities, and social media sites seem to feature more criticism than praise as people discuss the update. Complaints There are a long...
Read Full Article612 comments
iphone 17 pro inside

iPhone 17 Teardowns Confirm SIM and eSIM-Only Battery Capacities

Friday September 19, 2025 8:39 am PDT by
YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 17 Pro teardown video, offering a closer look inside the model with a SIM card tray. We are still waiting for repair website iFixit to share a more comprehensive teardown of the latest iPhone models, but this video provides a good look in the meantime. The device features various internal design changes, including larger rear camera...
Read Full Article39 comments

Top Rated Comments

austinmm6 Avatar
austinmm6
23 minutes ago at 07:37 am
I hit 39 for a few seconds before settling in the mid-30s with an Anker over the weekend.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Evagoras2001 Avatar
Evagoras2001
17 minutes ago at 07:43 am
So what about charging times between these chargers ? That's more important to know
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments