All iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Battery Capacities Allegedly Leaked

by

Just ahead of Apple unveiling the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, it appears that battery capacities for the devices have surfaced in a Chinese regulatory database.

iPhone Air Battery Feature
The table below lists the alleged battery capacities for each model, which were shared in a post on X today by an account known as ShrimpApplePro.

The database suggests that the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available with and without a physical SIM card slot, depending on the country of sale. For the base model iPhone 17, however, it appears that only one battery capacity for that device has been discovered in the database so far.

It was previously rumored that Apple plans to eliminate the SIM card tray from iPhones in more countries beyond the U.S. this year, but it will likely continue to exist in some countries, due to limited eSIM availability or other reasons. For example, some iPhone 17 models might still have a SIM card slot in China, due to local regulations.

Notably, the iPhone 17 Air is the model that is most expected to lack a physical SIM card slot in many countries, due to its ultra-thin design with limited internal space.

Given the SIM card tray takes up some space inside an iPhone, the models with such a tray appear to have slightly lower battery capacities than eSIM-only variants.

Model With SIM Card Tray Without SIM Card Tray
iPhone 17 3,692 mAh*
iPhone 17 Air 3,036 mAh 3,149 mAh
iPhone 17 Pro 3,988 mAh 4,252 mAh
iPhone 17 Pro Max 4,823 mAh 5,088 mAh

* Unclear if this capacity is for a model with or without a SIM card tray.

MacRumors has access to the regulatory database shown in the screenshot, but it has yet to independently confirm these listings.

A few takeaways based on these alleged capacities:

Given that Apple is now required to show an energy label on its iPhone product pages in the EU, official battery capacities might be published later this week.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro
Tag: ShrimpApplePro
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

Wednesday September 3, 2025 5:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors. According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Read Full Article75 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro's Biggest Design Mystery is Finally Solved

Friday September 5, 2025 9:33 am PDT by
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just four days from now, and the biggest design mystery surrounding the Pro models has finally been solved. In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro models will have "a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area."...
Read Full Article115 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Coming Next Week: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Thursday September 4, 2025 7:38 am PDT by
We're only days away from Apple's "Awe dropping" fall event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for...
Read Full Article97 comments
iPhone 16 Battery Life Feature

iOS 26's New Battery Life Mode is Limited to These iPhone Models

Wednesday September 3, 2025 1:19 pm PDT by
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode. Apple says Adaptive Power Mode can make "performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness, allowing some activities to "take longer," and automatically turning on Low Power Mode when the iPhone's remaining battery life...
Read Full Article
apple event september 2025 interactive logo

Everything Apple Plans to Debut Next Week, According to Bloomberg

Friday September 5, 2025 4:57 am PDT by
Four days out from Apple's "Awe dropping" fall event on Tuesday, September 9, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has summarized his expectations for what the company will reveal next week. Aside from a couple of new details and the inclusion of some more recent leaks from other sources, much of the following is a recap of Gurman's reports over the last several months: iPhone 17 Large...
Read Full Article103 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Prices Estimated Ahead of Apple Event Next Week

Tuesday September 2, 2025 1:50 pm PDT by
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices. Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac: Model Starting Price Model Starting Price Change iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 17 ...
Read Full Article60 comments