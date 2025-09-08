All iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Battery Capacities Allegedly Leaked

Just ahead of Apple unveiling the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, it appears that battery capacities for the devices have surfaced in a Chinese regulatory database.



The table below lists the alleged battery capacities for each model, which were shared in a post on X today by an account known as ShrimpApplePro.

The database suggests that the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available with and without a physical SIM card slot, depending on the country of sale. For the base model iPhone 17, however, it appears that only one battery capacity for that device has been discovered in the database so far.

It was previously rumored that Apple plans to eliminate the SIM card tray from iPhones in more countries beyond the U.S. this year, but it will likely continue to exist in some countries, due to limited eSIM availability or other reasons. For example, some iPhone 17 models might still have a SIM card slot in China, due to local regulations.

Notably, the iPhone 17 Air is the model that is most expected to lack a physical SIM card slot in many countries, due to its ultra-thin design with limited internal space.

Given the SIM card tray takes up some space inside an iPhone, the models with such a tray appear to have slightly lower battery capacities than eSIM-only variants.

Model With SIM Card Tray Without SIM Card Tray iPhone 17 3,692 mAh* iPhone 17 Air 3,036 mAh 3,149 mAh iPhone 17 Pro 3,988 mAh 4,252 mAh iPhone 17 Pro Max 4,823 mAh 5,088 mAh

* Unclear if this capacity is for a model with or without a SIM card tray.

MacRumors has access to the regulatory database shown in the screenshot, but it has yet to independently confirm these listings.

A few takeaways based on these alleged capacities:

As rumored, the iPhone 17 Pro Max would become the first iPhone model to cross the 5,000 mAh battery capacity mark. With a 5,088 mAh battery, the device would have a nearly 8% larger battery compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Another rumor that appears to be accurate is the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air having around a 3,000 mAh battery capacity, which is on the lower side for an iPhone. However, the device will benefit from Apple's power-efficient C1 modem for cellular connectivity, and Apple reportedly plans to release an iPhone 17 Air battery case.

Given that Apple is now required to show an energy label on its iPhone product pages in the EU, official battery capacities might be published later this week.