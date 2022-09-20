iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Provides Closer Look at Unused SIM Tray Area on U.S. Model and More

by

Repair website iFixit today shared an in-depth teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing a closer look at the device's internals. Notably, the teardown includes a photo of the plastic spacer that replaced the SIM card tray on the U.S. model.

iPhone 14 Pro Max SIM Card Plastic Spacer
All four iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. no longer have a physical SIM card tray and rely entirely on digital eSIMs. The teardown confirms that Apple is not using the internal space freed up by the tray's removal for any other component or added functionality, and instead filled in the gap with a square piece of plastic. Outside of the U.S., all iPhone 14 models are still equipped with a SIM card tray in this space.

As seen in previous teardowns, iFixit provided close-up images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max's logic board, which is equipped with a faster A16 Bionic chip and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 modem that provides both 5G and satellite connectivity.


While the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can be opened from the back side, and feature a more repairable design with an easily removable display and back glass panel, these design changes do not extend to the Pro models. The teardown shows that the iPhone 14 Pro Max continues to open from the front and does not have removable back glass. The internal design of the device is largely unchanged from the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The lack of removable back glass on iPhone 14 Pro models makes repairs more expensive. Without AppleCare+, Apple Stores charge $499 to $549 to fix cracked rear glass on iPhone 14 Pro models, compared to $169 to $199 for standard iPhone 14 models.

iFixit shared a teardown of the iPhone 14 earlier this week.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro
Tags: iFixit, Teardown
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
24 minutes ago at 08:51 am
So much for all the people who said getting rid of the SIM tray is a good thing as it would mean extra space for Apple to give us something extra (e.g. features, battery capacity, etc.).

We got something extra alright... a chunk of plastic ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deathcab Avatar
deathcab
25 minutes ago at 08:51 am
Odd decision to remove but not utilize the space, especially since it limits carrier choice in many instances - including in the US as many prepaid and MVNO carriers do not yet support eSim (and can’t until the Big 3 allow them to since most run on their networks).

I still wonder if the Big 3 carriers influenced this change to limit competition and create friction for switching to other carriers (among other things, this disables hardware-based unlocks such as rSim, though those are admittedly sketchy in their own right).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nelloismello Avatar
nelloismello
28 minutes ago at 08:48 am
I wonder what they could use that space for in the iPhone 15... maybe a dynamic battery?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
22 minutes ago at 08:54 am
Looks/sounds like a rather late in the development process decision to move to eSIM
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
21 minutes ago at 08:54 am

So is there any real benefit for the U.S. models? Better water resistance? (Speaking of, where will they put the ingress indicator?) Or, is it just cost cutting?
Pure cost cutting. But good morning!



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
markfc Avatar
markfc
31 minutes ago at 08:44 am
Design team still WFH? ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apollo pixel pal zoom

Apollo App Adds 'Pixel Pals' to the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

Friday September 16, 2022 1:49 pm PDT by
Popular Reddit app Apollo was today updated with support for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and Apollo developer Christian Selig decided to implement a fun little feature -- a "tamagotchi" for the Dynamic Island. The app update adds a small little creature into the area above the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone models. It can be customized into a cat, dog, hedgehog, fox, or axolotl, and the ...
Read Full Article153 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

10 Settings to Check Out on iPhone 14 Pro

Saturday September 17, 2022 4:53 pm PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have started to arrive to customers around the world. For those who have upgraded to one of the devices, we have put together a list of 10 useful settings that are worth checking out below. Some of the settings are exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, while others were introduced in iOS 16 for a wider range of iPhones. New Settings for iPhone 14 Pro...
Read Full Article76 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island Maps

Warning: iOS 16.1 Beta Breaking GPS on iPhone 14 Pro Models

Saturday September 17, 2022 7:10 am PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners should be aware that the iOS 16.1 beta is preventing the GPS from working properly on the devices for many users. Anyone who relies on location tracking should avoid the beta for now. Bugs are common with beta software, but this issue affects a core function of the iPhone, prompting us to share this warning. iPhone 14 Pro users who already installed ...
Read Full Article267 comments
airpods pro 2

AirPods Pro 2: Six New Features If You're Upgrading

Monday September 19, 2022 4:26 am PDT by
The new second-generation AirPods Pro will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23. For customers still using the first-generation AirPods Pro or older AirPods models, there are several new features and changes you can look forward to using. We've outlined six new significant features, changes, and improvements that the new second-generation AirPods Pro offer compared to older...
Read Full Article91 comments
iphone 14 pro dynamic island

Dynamic Island Expected to Expand to All iPhone 15 Models

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:06 am PDT by
Apple plans to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models released next year, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young. The feature is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a tweet, Young said he expects the Dynamic Island to be available on the standard iPhone 15 models next year. However, he still does not expect the standard...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shaking and Vibrating in Apps Like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram for Some Users

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:53 pm PDT by
Following the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, some early adopters of the devices have noticed that the rear camera's main lens vibrates uncontrollably when the camera is opened in apps such as Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, resulting in shaky video. The issue does not appear to affect the built-in Camera app. The issue has been reported by users across Twitter, Reddit, Ti...
Read Full Article462 comments
ios 16 clipboard prompt

Apple Executive Responds to Annoying iOS 16 Copy and Paste Prompt: 'Absolutely Not Expected Behavior'

Monday September 19, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
Apple has responded to user complaints regarding an annoying pop-up in iOS 16 that asks for user permission if an app wants to access the clipboard to paste text, images, and more. The new prompt was added to iOS 16 as a privacy measure for users, requiring that apps ask for permission to access the clipboard, which may have sensitive data. The prompt, however, has become an annoyance for...
Read Full Article163 comments
iphone 14 lineup

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speeds Tested: Here's What to Know

Sunday September 18, 2022 1:15 pm PDT by
Chinese website Chongdiantou has tested a variety of Apple power adapters with the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing useful data about charging speeds and revealing which charger is the most valuable for fast charging. The short answer is to choose Apple's 30W USB-C power adapter, which at $39 is the company's lowest-priced charger that can charge the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro ...
Read Full Article79 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

Apple Investigating iPhone 14 Pro Models Freezing After Data Transfers

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:47 am PDT by
Apple is investigating a bug that may cause iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models to freeze after customers transfer their data from an older iPhone, the company said today in an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. In the memo, Apple says it is "aware of this issue happening and is investigating." Apple specifically says that some customers may find their new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 ...
Read Full Article248 comments