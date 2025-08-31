Apple Hints at iPhone 17 Models Lacking SIM Card Slot in More Countries

Another hint has surfaced that Apple is preparing to eliminate the physical SIM card tray from iPhones in more countries this year.

iPhone eSIM Feature
In particular, a source familiar with the matter has informed MacRumors that retail employees at Apple Authorized Resellers in the EU are required to complete a training course related to iPhones with eSIM support by Friday, September 5. There are 27 countries in the EU, such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, which is just four days after employees must complete the training.

The training information is available in Apple's SEED app, which is used by employees at both Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers around the world, so it is quite possible that the eSIM-related course extends beyond the EU.

In the United States, all iPhone 14 models and newer lack a SIM card slot, and instead rely on digital eSIM technology. Apple has yet to eliminate the SIM card tray in any other countries, but it likely will starting with the iPhone 17 series.

The Information broke the news last year:

Next year, however, Apple is planning to eliminate physical SIMs in more countries, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The report did not mention any specific iPhone 17 models or countries.

At a minimum, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air will lack a SIM card tray in most if not all countries, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, there is a decent chance the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will also be eSIM-only internationally. There might be a few exceptions still, though, such as China.

When the iPhone 14 series launched in 2022, Apple promoted eSIMs as being more secure than physical SIM cards, as they cannot be removed from an iPhone that is lost or stolen. In addition, at least eight eSIMs can be managed on an iPhone at once, eliminating the need to obtain, carry, and swap SIM cards while traveling.

Apple has a support document with a list of carriers around that world that support eSIMs.

