Best Apple Deals of the Week: Major Sitewide Sales Hit Anker, Nomad, Samsung, and Sony

This week's best deals mostly focused on great discount events from popular retailers like Anker, Samsung, and Sony. You'll also find sales that are exclusive for our readers at Anker and Nomad, plus an ongoing solid deal on the 11th generation iPad.

iPad

Take $50 off 11th gen iPad

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.



Nomad

Take 20% off sitewide

Nomad

Nomad is offering MacRumors readers a chance to get 20 percent off their order by entering the code MAC20 at checkout. This code will work through midnight on Saturday, so be sure to shop Nomad's best products before it expires.



Beats

Save on Beats headphones and speakers

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers this week, including a low price on the Beats Pill and discounts on Beats Solo Buds, Studio Buds+, Solo 4, and Studio Pro.



Anker

Get 20% off sitewide

Anker

Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we partnered with Anker to offer our readers an exclusive sitewide discount. You can get 20 percent off sitewide with code Ankermacrumors2025 through the end of the month, allowing you to save on popular portable batteries, USB-C chargers, and much more.



Samsung

Save on Samsung monitors, TVs, and more

Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung kicked off a new end of Summer sale this week, and it includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more. Discounts include up to $300 off Samsung's new lineup of Smart Monitors.



Sony

Save on Sony headphones and TVs

Sony

Sony Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Sony is hosting a big sale with up to 40 percent in savings on the company's best headphones, speakers, sound bars, TVs, photography equipment, and more. Buying select headphones and earbuds together during this sale will also net you extra bundle savings.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.