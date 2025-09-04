Sony Takes Up to 40% Off Headphones, TVs, Cameras, and More

Sony is hosting a big sale with up to 40 percent in savings on the company's best headphones, speakers, sound bars, TVs, photography equipment, and more. Buying select headphones and earbuds together during this sale will also net you extra bundle savings.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sony. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've collected a few of the most notable products on sale in the lists below, but be sure to head to Sony's website for the full list of deals. Most devices have an option for free pickup if you live near a Best Buy location that offers local pickup.

You can get Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 Premium Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $299.99 during this event, down from $399.99. There are also a few earbuds and soundbars on sale with notable discounts, all of which have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.



Audio

TVs

