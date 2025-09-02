Samsung's End of Summer Sale Includes Steep Discounts on Monitors, TVs, and More

Samsung is hosting a new end of Summer sale, and it includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One of the best overall deals during this sale is on The Frame TVs, which are available for up to $500 off, depending on the size of the model you purchase. The popular 65-inch The Frame TV available for $1,499.99, down from $1,999.99.

The best monitor deals include the entire lineup of Samsung's 2025 Smart Monitor on sale at notable low prices, including up to $300 off these monitors. All three monitors have received advanced AI features, while the flagship M9 model features a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel to deliver deep contrast and vibrant color.

You'll also find the popular 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99, down from $1,599.99. At $600 off this is a solid second-best price on the display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Of course, there's a lot more on sale than just monitors. This sale also covers the Galaxy S25 smartphones and Samsung's line of home appliances, including refrigerators and washer/dryers. We've accumulated some of these deals in the lists below, but be sure to check out Samsung's website for the full sale.



