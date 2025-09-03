Amazon Discounts Beats Pill, Solo Buds, Studio Pro, and More in New Sale
Amazon is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers this week, including a low price on the Beats Pill and discounts on Beats Solo Buds, Studio Buds+, Solo 4, and Studio Pro.
During this sale, you can get the Beats Pill for $99.00 on Amazon, down from $149.95. This discount is available in five colors of the Bluetooth speaker.
Additionally, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $99.95, down from $169.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.
You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $199.95, down from $349.99. Many of these deals are solid second-best prices on each pair of headphones.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
