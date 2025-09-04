Apple CEO Tim Cook Invited Back to White House for Tech Event

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been invited to an event for tech leaders at the White House today in the newly renovated Rose Garden, according to The Hill.



Cook is among more than two dozen technology executives invited to the White House by President Donald Trump for the first event to be held on the redesigned Rose Garden patio. The dinner will follow a separate White House presentation on artificial intelligence hosted by First Lady Melania Trump.

Other leaders from across Silicon Valley have also been invited, including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google co-founders and executives Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Other notable attendees include David Limp of Blue Origin, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology, Greg Brockman of OpenAI, Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar, and Alexandr Wang, Meta's chief AI officer and founder of Scale AI.

Today's event will mark Cook's latest appearance at the White House, following his controversial visit in August, when he presented Trump with a gold-and-glass commemorative plaque alongside Apple's announcement of major new U.S. manufacturing investments.