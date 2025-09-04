Apple CEO Tim Cook Invited Back to White House for Tech Event
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been invited to an event for tech leaders at the White House today in the newly renovated Rose Garden, according to The Hill.
Cook is among more than two dozen technology executives invited to the White House by President Donald Trump for the first event to be held on the redesigned Rose Garden patio. The dinner will follow a separate White House presentation on artificial intelligence hosted by First Lady Melania Trump.
Other leaders from across Silicon Valley have also been invited, including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google co-founders and executives Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Other notable attendees include David Limp of Blue Origin, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology, Greg Brockman of OpenAI, Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar, and Alexandr Wang, Meta's chief AI officer and founder of Scale AI.
Today's event will mark Cook's latest appearance at the White House, following his controversial visit in August, when he presented Trump with a gold-and-glass commemorative plaque alongside Apple's announcement of major new U.S. manufacturing investments.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface.
The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas.
Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial
The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iP...
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series this month, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive.
If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming to...
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices.
Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac:
Model
Starting Price
Model
Starting Price
Change
iPhone 16
$799
iPhone 17
...
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.7 for compatible iPhone models, according to evidence of the update in the MacRumors visitor logs.
We expect iOS 18.7 to be released in September, alongside iOS 26. The update will likely include fixes for security vulnerabilities, but little else.
iOS 18.7 will be one of the final updates ever released for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR,...
A new survey has found that nearly seven in ten iPhone owners in the United States plan to upgrade to an iPhone 17 model, signaling strong demand ahead of Apple's expected unveiling of the devices at its September 9 keynote.
Smartphone price comparison platform SellCell surveyed over 2,000 U.S.-based iPhone users in August to assess upgrade interest and brand loyalty before Apple's event....