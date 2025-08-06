Apple Announces American Manufacturing Program, Promises to Spend $600 Billion

Apple today said that it would increase its investment in U.S. manufacturing to $600 billion, pledging an additional $100 billion on top of the $500 billion it promised to spend in the U.S. across four years earlier this year.





"Today, we're proud to increase our investments across the United States to $600 billion over four years and launch our new American Manufacturing Program," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America. They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we're grateful to the President for his support."

Apple is establishing the American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which the company says is dedicated to bringing advanced manufacturing to the United States. AMP partners include Corning, Coherent, GlobalWafers America, Applied Materials, Amkor, Texas Instruments, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, and Broadcom.

Apple is expanding our US commitment to $600 billion over the next four years. And our new American Manufacturing Program will bring even more jobs and advanced manufacturing to the US. pic.twitter.com/6KWkTGJN3O — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 6, 2025

Apple plans to use $2.5 billion of the AMP funding to expand its partnership with Corning. Corning and Apple are working together to create the "world's largest and most advanced smartphone class production line" in Corning's Kentucky factory . Apple says that 100 percent of the cover glass on iPhone and Apple Watch models sold worldwide will be made in the U.S. "soon." Apple and Corning are also going to open an "Apple-Corning Innovation Center" that will develop advanced materials and next-generation manufacturing platforms.

Apple is also working with several other companies to expand U.S. manufacturing, with a full list available on Apple's website.