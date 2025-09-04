iPhone 17 Next Week: 5 Last-Minute Rumors Detailed in Report Today
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just five days from now, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface.
The latest word comes from Taiwanese market research firm TrendForce, which outlined several alleged iPhone 17 details in a press release today:
- As previously rumored, the standard iPhone 17 and the all-new iPhone 17 Air will allegedly be equipped with 120Hz displays, for smoother scrolling and content. The regular iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus have 60Hz displays, with a higher 120Hz refresh rate limited to the Pro models to date.
- Due to its ultra-thin design, the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a "silicon anode battery," according to the report. A silicon battery would have higher energy density compared to the graphite batteries used in other iPhone models, so this likely refers to the "high-density" battery that Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the device would have. Still, it was previously reported that the iPhone 17 Air would have "worse" battery life compared to other iPhone 17 models, and Apple may release an optional battery case for the device.
- As widely expected, the iPhone 17 Air is said to rely entirely on eSIM technology, with no physical SIM card slot due to the device's ultra-thin design.
- iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will allegedly have "optimized software algorithms" to "enhance optical zoom" — perhaps the limit will increase from 5× on iPhone 16 Pro models to 8× or higher.
- As previously rumored, Apple may adjust its release cycle going forward, with lower-end iPhone models to launch in the first half of the year, followed by higher-end models like the Air, Pro, Pro Max, and Fold in the second half of the year. This two-phase strategy is expected to begin next year, with the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Fold expected to launch in September 2026, followed by the lower-end iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models around March 2027.
TrendForce also shared potential iPhone 17 pricing and storage information, and RAM amounts.
TrendForce said at least some of the information that it shared today is based on "current market information and analyst projections."
Fortunately, rumors will be confirmed very soon, with Apple set to unveil the iPhone 17 series during its event on Tuesday, September 9.
