New Report Lists RAM Amounts in iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models

Three out of four iPhone 17 models will feature more RAM than the equivalent iPhone 16 models, according to a new report that aligns with previous rumors.



The all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with 12GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese market intelligence firm TrendForce, which cited "current market information and analyst projections."

The base model iPhone 17 will have 8GB of RAM, matching the amount included in all iPhone 16 models, according to TrendForce.

Here is an overview of TrendForce's RAM expectations:

iPhone 17 : 8GB

: 8GB iPhone 17 Air : 12GB

: 12GB iPhone 17 Pro : 12GB

: 12GB iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB

In April, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max would each have 12GB of RAM.

Here are the RAM amounts for iPhone 16 models:

iPhone 16 : 8GB

: 8GB iPhone 16 Plus : 8GB

: 8GB iPhone 16 Pro : 8GB

: 8GB iPhone 16 Pro Max: 8GB

Increased RAM can contribute to faster overall performance, and it can be particularly beneficial for multitasking and Apple Intelligence.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9.