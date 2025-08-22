Apple Loses Another Key AI Leader to Meta's Superintelligence Labs

by

Apple has had yet another AI executive poached by Meta, despite reports that the social networking company is slowing hiring (via Bloomberg).

meta ai
Frank Chu, one of Apple's team leaders focused on cloud infrastructure, training, and search, will join Meta's Superintelligence Labs, a division tasked with building advanced AI systems capable of performing at or beyond human-level intelligence.

Chu was involved with managing Apple's cloud-based large language models (LLMs), and was also influential in developing search features for Siri and Apple's entertainment services. For Meta, Chu will work on a new team called MSL Infra, responsible for AI infrastructure development.

Meta has spent billions of dollars on recruitment for its Superintelligence group in recent months, but the company is said to be slowing down hiring over concerns of an overheated market. The pause went into effect last week amid a broader restructuring of the group.

Fears that investments in AI are moving too fast weren't helped by reports earlier this week that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told a group of journalists that he believes AI is in a bubble. There was a broader sell-off of U.S. technology stocks following the news.

Apple has hemorrhaged around a dozen artificial intelligence staff to rivals since January. The exodus of staff from Apple's AI team over the last seven months has seen senior researchers leave variously for Meta, OpenAI, xAI, Cohere, and others.

One of the most notable recent departures was Ruoming Pang, head of Apple's Foundational Models team, who joined Meta last month after being lured by CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a $200 million pay package.

The talent drain coincides with Apple's struggle to update Siri by integrating LLMs. A chatbot-like version of the virtual assistant was one of the key Apple Intelligence features that Apple promoted at last year's WWWDC, but it has yet to arrive.

Apple is said to be considering using third-party AI models for Siri rather than its in-house technology, following an executive restructuring. During Apple's recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is "making good progress on a more personalized Siri" that is powered by Apple Intelligence, and he reiterated that the features will be available next year.

Tags: Artificial Intelligence, Bloomberg, Meta

Popular Stories

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Just Weeks Away: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Wednesday August 20, 2025 6:44 am PDT by
We're only weeks away from Apple's annual iPhone event – rumored to take place on September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for enhancements,...
Read Full Article68 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

iPhone Driver's Licenses in Apple Wallet Now Available in 10 U.S. States

Wednesday August 20, 2025 12:00 pm PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. This week, Apple announced the 10th U.S. state that has implemented the feature: Montana. Below, we have recapped key details about...
Read Full Article66 comments
airpods pro 2 green

Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Tuesday August 19, 2025 11:25 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers with updated beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, allowing them to test the new AirPods features in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware is only available to developers at the current time, and a device running iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26 is required to install the update. The firmware has a build number of 8A5343a, up from 8A5324b. ...
Read Full Article27 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.6.2 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Tuesday August 19, 2025 9:29 am PDT by
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 18.6.2, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. Yesterday, an anonymous source with a proven track record said iOS 18.6.2 was incoming, but the update was not present in our logs at that time. Last year, the same anonymous source claimed that iOS 17.5.2 was in the pipeline, but Apple ...
Read Full Article24 comments
TechWoven

Apple Rumored to Launch 'TechWoven' Cases for iPhone 17 With 'Crossbody Strap' Option

Wednesday August 20, 2025 8:21 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a new "TechWoven" line of cases for the iPhone 17 series, according to a leaker known as "Majin Bu." Two years ago, Apple stopped selling leather iPhone cases, as part of the company's efforts to reduce its carbon emissions. As an alternative, Apple introduced a new "FineWoven" line of fabric iPhone cases made from 68% post-consumer recycled content, but they were ...
Read Full Article144 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Here's Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 7

Monday August 18, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
The seventh developer beta of iOS 26 is now available. While we are now in the later stages of the iOS 26 beta cycle, there are still some changes. Below, we outline everything new that we have found in iOS 26 beta 7 so far. Redesigned Blood Oxygen Feature The seventh developer betas of iOS 26 and watchOS 26 include a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article56 comments
Apple Card iPhone 16 Pro Feature

Apple Card Turns Six With Big Change Ahead

Tuesday August 19, 2025 2:26 pm PDT by
Tomorrow marks the sixth anniversary of the Apple Card becoming widely available in the U.S., following a more limited preview period. Apple's credit card can be managed in the iPhone's Wallet app, with key benefits including color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and Daily Cash cash back paid out daily. Apple Card holders can also open a high-yield savings account. The anniversary...
Read Full Article102 comments
Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Saturday August 16, 2025 6:45 am PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report this week, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform will blend...
Read Full Article128 comments

Top Rated Comments

syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
8 minutes ago at 02:23 am
Of course the ultra slow and uber conservative Tim Cook and Apple will continue to lose top talents. I am not asking them to use cash unconscionably, but what da hell are they doing with almost 200 BILLION at disposal?

Trust me, I hate Zuck the fake Mixed Martial Artist with passion, but he runs his business with sense of urgency. Tim has never shown he is willing to take real risk.

Yet another reason Apple needs to replace Tim with someone far more aggressive.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Donkey Man Avatar
Donkey Man
8 minutes ago at 02:23 am
Oust Tim Spindler, oust Eduardo Cue, oust the fancy hairdo guy, rehire Avie Tevanian, stop working on AI, stop working on the AVP, stop working on half-assed services and focus on what you do best, i.e., Macs, iPhones and iPads.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
7 minutes ago at 02:23 am

There must be something with either the culture or infrastructure at Apple to be so profitable, have so much cash on hand, and yet they continue to bleed talent. Not to mention their AI and virtual assistant being ever behind the competition.
The company is now run by marketing and the financial department. Pennies are literally important for them. The financial department even rejected Apple's AI department buying an additional 50.000 AI chips and told them to use Amazon servers instead.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments