Apple's 'F1: The Movie' Surpasses $500 Million Box Office Earnings

Apple's original film "F1: The Movie" has surpassed $500 million in global box office revenue, becoming the company's highest-grossing theatrical release to date and marking a significant milestone for Apple TV+.



The film reached $509 million in ticket sales as of the final weekend in July, according to Comscore data reported by CNBC. F1 eclipses the previous record held by "Napoleon," Ridley Scott's 2023 historical epic, which grossed $221 million worldwide.

The film also significantly outperformed other Apple theatrical projects including "Killers of the Flower Moon" ($158 million), "Argylle" ($96 million), and "Fly Me to the Moon" ($42 million). F1's box office performance positions Apple to recoup its full investment through theatrical receipts alone.

The film crossed the $400 million threshold in mid-July. F1 was released in over 80 countries and reportedly maintained strong attendance during weekday screenings. With $509 million in earnings, F1 surpasses "Superman" at $502 million to become one of the most popular films of the summer.

After its theatrical run, F1: The Movie is expected to come to ‌Apple TV‌+ later this year. Apple is also believed to have put in a winning bid to stream Formula 1 itself.