Apple Partners With Fandango For 'F1: The Movie' Ticket Discount

Apple is teaming up with Fandango to offer Apple Pay users a special discount on upcoming Apple TV+ movie F1. When purchasing two or more tickets to F1 through Fandango using ‌Apple Pay‌, movie goers can get a $10 discount.

To get the deal, just enter promo code APPLEPAYTEN when checking out with ‌Apple Pay‌ on the Fandango website or the Fandango app. Discounted tickets are available today through June 29, but there are a limited number of tickets available at the lower price and it is first come, first served.

F1 is set to be released on June 27, and it is based on the Formula One World Championship. The movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who is in a terrible crash that forces him to retire. He returns to racing as a mentor for hotshot rookie Joshua "Noah" Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

The film will also feature the 10 Formula One teams in the 2023 season and their drivers, including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Charles Leclerc.

Apple and distribution partner Warner Bros. Pictures have been heavily promoting F1, and it has seen more promotion than any other ‌Apple TV‌+ movie. Apple has been running ads on YouTube and on social media, and Apple CEO Tim Cook and Brad Pitt were at Apple's flagship Fifth Avenue Store in New York to highlight the movie. Apple also added a guide to the Maps app that features well-known F1 racetracks, and Craig Federighi promoted the movie by driving a race car around Apple Park in Apple's WWDC opening video.

Formula One offered a unique advanced screening event, and some theaters are offering special F1 helmet popcorn buckets and themed drinks. Mercedes plans to sell a limited-edition AMG GT63 APXGP Edition road car from the film, with colors to match the fictional movie team's colors. EA Sports is adding movie-inspired gameplay chapters to its F1 25 video game, and luxury watch company IWC has released a $7,000 Pilot's Watch Chronograph APXGP (the team from the movie) inspired by the movie. Shark/Ninja released a whole line of appliances using the black and gold color scheme from the movie.

At the Met Gala, Tommy Hilfiger dressed F1 star Damson Idris in a tear-away fire suit featuring the APXGP team, which he ripped off to debut a Tommy Hilfiger Tuxedo. The reveal was popular on social media. Marriott is sending members offers for a premiere event in New York City, and Heineken is an official partner of the movie and is running ads promoting it.

Apple has also detailed how the movie was filmed using the iPhone. Apple's engineering team created a custom camera module using ‌iPhone‌ components that was meant to be mounted on Formula 1 cars during actual races. The special camera was designed to withstand extreme speeds and conditions while capturing racing footage for the film.

Part of the reason why F1: The Movie is seeing such heavy promotion is because it features significant brand placement because F1 is a sponsor-heavy sport. Some of the companies that are appearing in the film include KFC, EA Sports, IWC, Mercedes, Geico, Marriott, Expensify, MSC Cruises, Tommy Hilfiger, Shark/Ninja, and Heineken.

