F1 Movie Now Out, In Case You Missed Apple's Ads All Over Your iPhone

Apple really wants you to know that F1: The Movie is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Apple TV F1
The company has promoted its Brad Pitt racing film with advertisements across at least six iPhone apps leading up to today's wide release, including the App Store, Apple Wallet, Apple Sports, Apple Podcasts, iTunes Store, and of course the Apple TV app.

While it is fair game for Apple to promote the film in most of those apps, many iPhone users were unhappy about Apple's Wallet app notification promoting a discounted ticket offer. As noted by Daring Fireball's John Gruber, Apple has effectively convinced us to move the contents of our physical wallets to the iPhone, and now Apple has turned around and used the app as an advertising mechanism without permission.

Apple Wallet Ads
As for the Apple Sports app, Apple's services chief Eddy Cue said that the company created the app to "give sports fans what they want," with a focus on simplicity. The last thing that most sports fans want to see is even more ads.

Apple Sports F1
Based on early box office results and positive reviews, it looks like F1: The Movie has the potential to be a summer blockbuster, and likely Apple's most successful film ever. Apple has a hit on its hands, but it has seemingly gone a step or two too far with pushing the film on its customers. Hopefully, this is not the new norm.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
40 minutes ago at 08:35 am
While Brad was out promoting it ... this was happening to his house
?

https://www.seattletimes.com/entertainment/brad-pitts-la-home-torn-up-by-burglars-while-he-attends-f1-premiere/


As noted by Daring Fireball's John Gruber ('https://daringfireball.net/linked/2025/06/26/f1-wallet-gag-zeins'), Apple has effectively convinced us to move the contents of our physical wallets to the iPhone, and now Apple has turned around and used the app as an advertising mechanism without permission.
A very good point made by John.

I'm coming back around on him this year it would seem.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Two Appleseeds Avatar
Two Appleseeds
35 minutes ago at 08:41 am
My physical wallet doesn’t feed me ads. Why the hell are they now appearing inside my digital one?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MRSugarD Avatar
MRSugarD
38 minutes ago at 08:38 am
I like the title of this post?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JEY Avatar
JEY
27 minutes ago at 08:49 am
I expect my wallet to be full of receipts I don't need, not advertising. Shame.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cateye Avatar
cateye
21 minutes ago at 08:54 am
Good news! If this hyperventilated bit of vroom-vroom car porn isn't your speed, the Apple Marketing Menace™ can't wait to tell you about Ted Lasso, Season 4: The World's Most Magical And Amazing television show ever created.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
15 minutes ago at 09:00 am

Capturing the incredible, heart-pounding excitement of cars going vroom using his iPhone®.
With one of the many incredible video recording Apps, only available on the safe, secure and private Apple App Store®

"We now go track side to Tim...How's it looking down there Tim?"

"Not sure .. hot and sweaty in this thing .. can't see much! Also, my neck is starting to hurt"



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
