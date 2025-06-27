F1 Movie Now Out, In Case You Missed Apple's Ads All Over Your iPhone

Apple really wants you to know that F1: The Movie is now playing in theaters everywhere.



The company has promoted its Brad Pitt racing film with advertisements across at least six iPhone apps leading up to today's wide release, including the App Store, Apple Wallet, Apple Sports, Apple Podcasts, iTunes Store, and of course the Apple TV app.

While it is fair game for Apple to promote the film in most of those apps, many iPhone users were unhappy about Apple's Wallet app notification promoting a discounted ticket offer. As noted by Daring Fireball's John Gruber, Apple has effectively convinced us to move the contents of our physical wallets to the iPhone, and now Apple has turned around and used the app as an advertising mechanism without permission.



As for the Apple Sports app, Apple's services chief Eddy Cue said that the company created the app to "give sports fans what they want," with a focus on simplicity. The last thing that most sports fans want to see is even more ads.



Based on early box office results and positive reviews, it looks like F1: The Movie has the potential to be a summer blockbuster, and likely Apple's most successful film ever. Apple has a hit on its hands, but it has seemingly gone a step or two too far with pushing the film on its customers. Hopefully, this is not the new norm.