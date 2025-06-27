F1 Movie Now Out, In Case You Missed Apple's Ads All Over Your iPhone

Apple really wants you to know that F1: The Movie is now playing in theaters everywhere.
The company has promoted its Brad Pitt racing film with advertisements across at least six iPhone apps leading up to today's wide release, including the App Store, Apple Wallet, Apple Sports, Apple Podcasts, iTunes Store, and of course the Apple TV app.
While it is fair game for Apple to promote the film in most of those apps, many iPhone users were unhappy about Apple's Wallet app notification promoting a discounted ticket offer. As noted by Daring Fireball's John Gruber, Apple has effectively convinced us to move the contents of our physical wallets to the iPhone, and now Apple has turned around and used the app as an advertising mechanism without permission.
As for the Apple Sports app, Apple's services chief Eddy Cue said that the company created the app to "give sports fans what they want," with a focus on simplicity. The last thing that most sports fans want to see is even more ads.
Based on early box office results and positive reviews, it looks like F1: The Movie has the potential to be a summer blockbuster, and likely Apple's most successful film ever. Apple has a hit on its hands, but it has seemingly gone a step or two too far with pushing the film on its customers. Hopefully, this is not the new norm.
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve).
The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Apple is facing mounting resistance from automakers over CarPlay Ultra, the next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles that was announced last month.
A new (paywalled) Financial Times report claims several major brands are walking back their earlier commitments to support the upgraded dashboard software. German luxury manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and Audi have both...
Apple provided developers with the second beta of iOS 26, introducing the first changes and refinements to the new operating system since it debuted after the WWDC keynote. Because we're early in the beta testing process, there are quite a few tweaks to iOS 26, which we've rounded up below.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Control Center
The background behind the...
Chase this week announced a series of new perks for its premium Sapphire Reserve credit card, and one of them is for a pair of Apple services.
Specifically, the credit card now offers complimentary annual subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music, a value of up to $250 per year.
If you are already paying for Apple TV+ and/or Apple Music directly through Apple, those subscriptions will...
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are around three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices from credible sources.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X...
A new rumor today surfaced about Apple's book-style foldable iPhone, set to be released next year, and this time it's about the cameras.
Mockup of foldable iPhone in its unfolded state (Image: Digital Chat Station)
In a previous report, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold" for short) to include a dual-lens rear camera, but Kuo provided no other...
If you've been following iPhone 18 Pro reports recently, you'll know that there are two competing rumors from usually reliable sources about how Apple plans to integrate Face ID into the display, and both of them likely affect the fate of the Dynamic Island – and in turn the overall look of the display itself.
Last month, The Information's Wayne Ma said that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18...
With the launch of iOS 26 and HomePod Software 26, Apple is adding support for Crossfade, an Apple Music feature that improves transitions between songs.
Beta testers who have the second HomePod Software 26 and iOS 26 betas now have an option to enable Crossfade. The toggle is a little bit hidden, but it can be found by opening up the Home app, going to Settings, tapping on a person's name,...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.