iPhone Users Upset About Apple Promoting F1 Movie With Wallet App Notification

by

Apple today sent out an ad to some iPhone users in the form of a Wallet app push notification, and not everyone is happy about it.

Apple Wallet Ads
An unknown number of iPhone users in the U.S. today received the push notification, which promotes a limited-time Apple Pay discount that movie ticket company Fandango is offering on a pair of tickets to Apple's new film "F1: The Movie."

Some of the iPhone users who received the push notification have complained about it across the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, X, and other online discussion platforms.

"As far as I can tell, Apple is now just sending me ads to my screen now as push notifications, something I hate with an absolute passion and disable across the board in every app that tries this," said one person who received the notification.

Some people are especially upset about receiving a push notification ad through the Wallet app because it is a very important app for personal finances, so simply turning off notifications for the entire app is not a feasible solution.

Worse, Apple seems to be ignoring the guidelines that apply to App Store apps. The company says push notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing purposes unless users have explicitly opted in to receive them for said purposes.

The full text of Apple's guideline:

Push Notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing purposes unless customers have explicitly opted in to receive them via consent language displayed in your app's UI, and you provide a method in your app for a user to opt out from receiving such messages.

Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Apple has been heavily promoting F1: The Movie, which debuts in theaters on June 25 in Europe and on June 27 in the U.S. and Canada. However, the company may have gone a step too far here based on online reaction from some iPhone users.

One silver lining is that the iOS 26 beta adds an "Offers & Promotions" toggle to the Wallet app, allowing users to opt in or out of receiving special offers and discounts available from Apple and its unspecified partners. However, Apple sent out to the push notification ad to iPhone users on iOS 18 too, and those users seemingly did not explicitly opt in to receive such an ad. For that reason, some people are disappointed in Apple.

Tag: Apple Wallet

Top Rated Comments

FitzSitzQuitz Avatar
FitzSitzQuitz
42 minutes ago at 11:04 am
This did not spark joy when it happened this morning.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
clayj Avatar
clayj
39 minutes ago at 11:06 am
If you buy a ticket to the movie, they'll throw in a free U2 album.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
43 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Class action lawsuit. ?
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maxxodd Avatar
maxxodd
35 minutes ago at 11:11 am
I really don't want advertising in iOS and particularly from the Wallet app.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sophisticatednut Avatar
Sophisticatednut
34 minutes ago at 11:12 am
Here’s a good reason why the wallet should be allowed to be replaced by alternatives so we don’t get unsolicited adds
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nottorp Avatar
nottorp
41 minutes ago at 11:05 am
So if iPhones become ad supported they'll be free right? Right?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments