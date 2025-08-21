Apple today announced it will be opening a new retail store at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, India, on Tuesday, September 2.



"Namaskara, Bengaluru," says Apple. "Your first Apple Store is getting ready to open its doors. We're so excited to see you start something wonderful at Apple Hebbal."

To celebrate the new store, Apple has shared a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The wallpaper can be downloaded on the store's page for a limited time, or you can use the direct links provided in the previous sentence.



The store's page also features an Apple Music playlist with a Bengaluru theme.

Apple Hebbal will be the company's third retail store in India, alongside Apple Saket in New Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai. As we previously reported, Apple is also preparing to open new stores at the KOPA Mall in Pune and at the DLF Mall of India in Noida later this year, but it has yet to officially announce those two locations.

The store's glass facade is currently covered by a wrapper with a similar design as the wallpaper, so we cannot see what it looks like. However, many of the newer stores include an Apple Pickup station for in-store pickup of online orders, and a Genius Bar with varied table and seat heights for improved accessibility. Apple's newer stores also use more engineered wood, whereas classic stores made extensive use of stainless steel.

India is an increasingly important market for Apple for both sales and manufacturing, with the company reportedly boosting iPhone production in the country, as part of its supply chain diversification efforts. Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the majority of the iPhones sold in the U.S. last quarter were imported from India.

Apple will also be opening a new store in the United Arab Emirates later this year.