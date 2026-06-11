Apple Touts 'World's Best' AirPods Pro 3 Noise Cancellation in New Vini Jr. Ad
Apple today shared a new ad highlighting AirPods Pro 3 Active Noise Cancellation.
The ad stars Vini Jr., a Brazilian professional footballer who plays for Real Madrid and the Brazil national team, and it arrives as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway. In the spot, Vini Jr. dances through the streets to music only he can hear.
Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak shared the video on social media, and a short version is also on Apple's AirPods Pro 3 website.
Apple says the AirPods Pro 3 have the "world's best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation" based on a July 2025 evaluation in accordance with IEC 60268–24 as compared with best-selling commercially available wireless in-ear headphones. The AirPods Pro 3 remove up to 2x more noise than the AirPods Pro 2, and up to 4x more than the original AirPods Pro.
The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at $249, and along with Active Noise Cancellation, the earbuds feature spatial audio, heart rate sensing, hearing aid functionality, Live Translation, and more.
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