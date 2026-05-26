Apple's Beautiful Barcelona Store Reopens With Pickup Station and More

Apple's beautiful Passeig de Gràcia store in the heart of Barcelona reopened today, after being closed for around three months for renovations.



According to the Spanish blog Applesfera, the store's large video wall has been replaced with a dedicated Apple Pickup station for online orders. The indoor trees and wood cube seats that surrounded the screen have also been removed. With these fixtures removed, the store's iconic glass staircase is more visible again.

In addition, the store's terrazzo floor has received a brighter white finish.

Apple Passeig de Gràcia first opened in 2012, and it is one of the company's flagship retail locations. The store is on one of the most popular avenues in Barcelona, inside a historic former bank building with a stunning stone facade.