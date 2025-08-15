Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop All-Time Lows on iPad Air, MacBook Air, and More

by

This week saw discounts remain consistent for multiple Apple products, including record low prices on the M4 MacBook Air, M4 MacBook Pro, and M3 iPad Air. We're also tracking solid deals on AirPods and the iPad mini 7 right now.

iPad Air

ipad air blue

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off M3 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $649.00

This week we continued tracking new record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. These massive $150 discounts beat the previous all-time lows tracked during Prime Day by about $30.

iPad Mini

ipad mini 7 blue 2

  • What's the deal? Get $100 off iPad mini 7
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy

$100 OFF
iPad mini 7 for $399.00

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering $100 off the iPad mini 7 this week, which is a solid second-best price on the tablet.

AirPods

airpods pro 2 blue

  • What's the deal? Get up to $80 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00

Amazon this week has solid second-best prices on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, and both deals are still available right now.

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air blue 2

  • What's the deal? Get $200 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

Amazon this week introduced a new record low price across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, and you can still get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for just $799.00, plus many other deals.

M4 MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro blue

  • What's the deal? Get up to $436 off M4 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 OFF
14-inch M4 MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,299.00

Continuing this week's theme of steep MacBook-related discounts, Amazon also has great deals on the M4 MacBook Pro right now. You'll find up to $436 off these computers, starting at $1,299.00 for the entry-level 14-inch model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

