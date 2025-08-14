Get $150 Off Entire M3 iPad Air Lineup, Starting at $449

We're tracking record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup today, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. These massive $150 discounts beat the previous all-time lows tracked during Prime Day by about $30.

Prices start at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a new best-ever price for the tablet.

We noticed that the 1TB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air has a coupon to clip this time around, making the tablet drop to $664.30 before tax, down from $1,099.00. This is a massive discount on the M3 iPad Air, even coming in under the current deal price of the 512GB Wi-Fi model. We aren't sure if this has been done in error or not, so if you're interested be sure to check it out before the coupon disappears.

You'll also find many cellular models on sale at $150 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $599.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $799.00, both representing new record low prices.

