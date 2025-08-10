Get Apple's AirPods 4 for $99 and AirPods Pro 2 for $169 at Amazon
Amazon this weekend has a pair of solid discounts on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, providing up to $80 off these headphones.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the AirPods 4 for $99.00 (matched at Best Buy), down from $129.00, which is just $10 higher compared to the all-time low price we tracked during Prime Day. This is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation.
The AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $169.00 (matched at Best Buy), down from $249.00. Compared to previous record low prices, this is just about $20 higher, and one of the best prices we've tracked since that low price was available during Prime Day.
Both models have an estimated August 15 delivery date for most residences in the United States. If you live in a select location, and have a Prime membership, you may have access to free same-day shipping as well.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
